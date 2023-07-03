Zama zama survivor describes ‘unforgettable’ horrors of Harmony Gold mine blast
WELKOM - Horror and "images that cannot be forgotten" were just some of the descriptions used by miners who survived a massive gas explosion underground in Free State in May.
At least 31 Basotho nationals died in the methane gas explosion in a decommissioned mining shaft at the Harmony Gold mine in Virginia, near Welkom.
Two zama zamas (illegal miners) survived the explosion and later assisted to recover the bodies of three victims.
READ MORE:
-
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe
-
Harmony Gold: Allow zama zamas to retrieve bodies - pleads Lesotho national
-
Harmony Gold mine blast: Families of some slain illegal miners demand answers
In an exclusive feature, Eyewitness News tracked down one of the survivors for his account of what transpired.
Avoiding eye contact, the zama zama who survived the explosion hid his hands in his lap, fearing someone might recognise his scars, much like the ones strewn across his face.
He spoke on condition of anonymity and told Eyewitness News that three of his brothers formed part of the 28 bodies that remained underground.
“After those men were burned, they no longer had skin. We couldn't even take their smell. It was so bad, but we had to try. They were in very bad shape.”
He said he could not go back to Lesotho without the bodies of his brothers and friends.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zama zama survivor describes ‘unforgettable’ horrors of Harmony Gold mine blast
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71416767_flooded-tunnel-of-an-old-abandoned-coal-mine-with-rusty-remnants-of-railroad.html
More from Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'
News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership.Read More
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants
The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000.Read More
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt
On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Due to climate change, CT can’t rely on dams for water security in future - CoCT
The City of Cape Town admits that due to climate change, this city cannot solely rely on dams for water security in the future.Read More
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers
Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.Read More
20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station
"They don't have any fear for the police station anymore or the police; you can see that's the signal they're sending out."Read More
Baboons in Constantia and their caretakers are at risk, here's how YOU can help
Barbara Friedman reports on baboons in Constantia who are at risk of being abandoned because of a lack of funding from the City.Read More
New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid
Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors.Read More