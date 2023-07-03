Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000. 3 July 2023 3:20 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more' All the news you need to know. 3 July 2023 2:10 PM
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'. 3 July 2023 1:12 PM
View all Local
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
View all Politics
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry

3 July 2023 8:19 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Zondo Commision
'Zondo at Your Fingertips'

The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry.

Anti-corruption activist Paul Holden has done South Africa a great favour by summarising the work of the judicial commission that probed massive corruption under former president Jacob Zuma. No one except academics will read the commission’s 4750-page report, but many will read Holden’s book, Zondo at your Fingertips.

Holden is a former director of investigations at Corruption Watch, the South African corruption watchdog. He has worked with the investigative organisations Shadow World and Open Secrets for many years. He seeks to expose how corrupt individuals, aided by auditors and banks, not only looted the state but came to control it and pervert it into a kleptocracy.

The author, who has also lived in the UK, tells us that the Zondo commission was globally unique:

There are only a handful of examples of any state or quasi-judicial inquiry being given the task and resources to delve so deeply into the corruption of the ruling party … something like the scale, importance and independence of the Zondo Commission could never happen in the United Kingdom.

Paul Holden, Author - Zondo at Your Fingertips

Holden has written a good and solid book, selecting and explaining the significant Zondo findings. It is useful for South Africans in getting a grasp of the commission’s report. Overall, this book is recommended for your bookshelf and every library.

If South Africans are lucky, the multi-volume report will be read through by prosecutors, who have the power to formulate charges and get the courts to issue warrants of arrest.

But the historical odds are stacked against this. The country has had over a dozen big commissions of inquiry. Not many people landed up in jail as a consequence.

How the story is told

Holden starts by telling us that the commission, headed by then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, heard 1 731 106 pages of documentary evidence, which it summarised in a transcript of 75 099 pages. The commission’s 19-volume report totals 4750 pages. It heard 300 witnesses over 400 days of hearings, spread over four and a half years between 2018 and 2021.

Only the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which probed human rights abuses by both the apartheid regime and the liberation movement during the struggle for freedom in South Africa, has been comparable in length and scope. It sat from 1996 and submitted its final report in October 2003.

The book is well structured in 10 parts. These include a chapter on the capture of state institutions such as the South African Revenue Service, the capture of state-owned enterprises such as South African Airways, the failures of the president, the African National Congress, and parliament, and a chapter on what money went where.

Commissions of inquiry

The most ambitious commission of inquiry set up in South Africa was the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Set up in 1996 after the end of apartheid, it offered amnesty in exchange for information about atrocities.

No one who refused to apply for amnesty, or whose amnesty application was refused by the commission, was in fact prosecuted. A quarter of a century lapsed before the families of some detainees who’d been tortured to death found pro bono lawyers who instituted the reopening of inquests and other litigation – with zero support from the government.

The great majority of the recommendations of commissions of inquiry, such as the Farlam Commission into the massacre of striking miners and other killings at Marikana, North West province in 2012, remain unimplemented and ignored by the government. Sceptics argue that commissions of inquiry merely provide governments with a pretext to stall any remedial actions for years until the politics of the front page has moved on to other issues.

Holden notes that Judge Zondo ordered the government to lay charges with the police against Dudu Myeni, former chair of South African Airways, for revealing the identity of a witness. But no arrest or prosecution has yet occurred. Likewise, the commission’s recommendations to the Legal Practice Council, to explore whether certain lawyers who enabled corruption should be struck off the roll, and to the auditors’ regulatory entity, to do the same with some auditors, have not yet resulted in action.

However, the author concludes, on the positive side, the Asset Forfeiture Unit, which is empowered to seize assets which are the proceeds of crime, successfully froze the Optimum coal mine to prevent it being sold on to cronies of the Guptas, the Indian family accused of orchestrating mass corruption in South Africa.

The Special Investigating Unit took up numerous cases against multinational companies to recoup state funds and got billions of rand refunded. The Investigative Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority made numerous arrests; prosecutions are pending.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

Recommendations

Holden notes that the Zondo Commission made a number of recommendations. Key among these are to professionalise all appointments to the boards of state-owned enterprises, and prevent cabinet ministers from appointing political cronies and other unqualified or compromised persons. The same applies to professionalising civil service, provincial, and municipal procurement officials.

Holden also summarises the commission’s enhanced proposed protection for whistle-blowers, and to grant them compensation for losses they suffered. He notes that Zondo also flagged the deployment of party loyalists to key state positions as a violation of the constitution’s section 197 (3).

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

Written by Keith Gottschalk: Political Scientist, University of the Western Cape

The Conversation

This article first appeared on 702 : Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry




3 July 2023 8:19 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Zondo Commision
'Zondo at Your Fingertips'

More from Politics

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa

3 July 2023 10:00 AM

The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seating Ekurhuleni’s Collen Malatji as its new president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANCYL's national youth task team deputy coordinator Collen Malatji. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/ Eyewitness News.

Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed

1 July 2023 11:38 PM

Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the debate on his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on 16 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence

1 July 2023 11:07 AM

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the president of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the Executive Ethics Code.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka presents the controversial Phala Phala saga report - among others - on 30 June 2023. Photo: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness

Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing

30 June 2023 6:59 PM

The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National youth task team deputy co-ordinator of the ANC, Collen Malatji. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/ Eyewitness News.

ANCYL elective conference will go ahead as planned, says task team

30 June 2023 6:19 PM

The league’s long-awaited elective conference was set to commence on Friday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula

29 June 2023 7:27 PM

A day before the public protector is expected to reveal her findings on the Phala Phala matter, Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament had done everything to the letter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture credit: @jsteenhuisen

DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC

29 June 2023 10:52 AM

The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle

28 June 2023 7:32 PM

EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC Western Cape held its first provincial congress in eight years over the weekend. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'

28 June 2023 3:16 PM

Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'

28 June 2023 2:31 PM

If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'

3 July 2023 5:09 PM

News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Handcuffs. Picture: SAPS/Twitter

CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants

3 July 2023 3:20 PM

The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pramotephotostock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt

3 July 2023 2:59 PM

On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana players have gathered in Johannesburg for their final preparations ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more'

3 July 2023 2:10 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

Due to climate change, CT can’t rely on dams for water security in future - CoCT

3 July 2023 2:03 PM

The City of Cape Town admits that due to climate change, this city cannot solely rely on dams for water security in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of the Cosatu House in Johannesburg where protesters will gather before making their way to the City of Johannesburg office in Braamfontein. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers

3 July 2023 1:12 PM

Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station

3 July 2023 12:55 PM

"They don't have any fear for the police station anymore or the police; you can see that's the signal they're sending out."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Baboon Matters Facebook page

Baboons in Constantia and their caretakers are at risk, here's how YOU can help

3 July 2023 12:34 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on baboons in Constantia who are at risk of being abandoned because of a lack of funding from the City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid

3 July 2023 12:07 PM

Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

Phala Phala: 'Public Protector bent over backwards to clear Ramaphosa' - ATM

3 July 2023 9:35 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared of having done anything illegal with regard to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

Soccer

'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'

Business Local

Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years

World

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Bagxeka imayini ngokufa koZama-zama, nayi ne'CODESA' yaphikisayo

3 July 2023 11:57 PM

The day that was: Trending video: Zama Zama mine tragedy, Northern Cape floods

3 July 2023 11:56 PM

Moti Group's Mogajane slams court for setting aside gag order on leaked docs

3 July 2023 11:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA