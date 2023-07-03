Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick!
Tom Cruise is one of the world's highest-paid actors. He has won an Honorary Palme d'Or, and three Golden Globe Awards in addition to nominations for four Academy Awards of which he won three. Today, Cruise turns 61 years old - to celebrate, let's get to know him better with these facts about the actor:
• He spent several years living in Canada before moving to the States with his dad after his parents' divorce
• He almost played Neo in 'The Matrix'
• He attended 15 schools in 14 years
• He was born dyslexic
• While pursuing an acting career, he worked as a busboy
• In 1993, Cruise started his own production company which has since co-produced several of the actor's films including Mission: Impossible in 1996 - his first project as a producer
• He belongs to the Church of Scientology - he believes Scientology helped him overcome his dyslexia
• He was married thrice - to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes
• Cruise has a room in his mansion dedicated entirely to fencing
• The actor insists on doing his stunts by himself
Here's to cruising into 61!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92970457_wax-sculture-of-tom-cruise-at-madame-tussauds-museum-istanbul-tom-cruise-is-an-american-actor-and-pr.html?vti=lowoz6wx4r3n3gls9v-1-11
