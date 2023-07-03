'Agliotti had the ability to talk his way in and out of situations' - biographer
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Sean Newman, author of Glenn Agliotti: A Biography.
Agliotti was a convicted drug dealer who then turned state witness against former police commissioner Jackie Selebi, who had famously said Agliotti was his friend prior to this.
Newman says that when he interviewed Agliotti he was adamant that Selebi was his friend, but around the case of the murder of Brett Keble, it became a ‘him or me’ situation.
While he was not proud of it, he chose him.Sean Newman, Author - Glenn Agliotti: A biography
He adds that when writing his book about the notorious character, he got the impression that he was a person who 'knew how to hustle'.
He had the ability to talk his way in and out of situations.Sean Newman, Author - Glenn Agliotti: A biography
Newman says that despite his past, Agliotti went quiet in his old age and he believes that he lived the last years of his life well, focussing on his family.
He just tended to live as Glenn lived… he was always fun to have a good chat with.Sean Newman, Author - Glenn Agliotti: A biography
Over the weekend Agliotti passed away at a Johannesburg hospital. The exact cause of death has not yet been made public.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Agliotti had the ability to talk his way in and out of situations' - biographer
Source : EWN
More from Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'
News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership.Read More
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants
The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000.Read More
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt
On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Due to climate change, CT can’t rely on dams for water security in future - CoCT
The City of Cape Town admits that due to climate change, this city cannot solely rely on dams for water security in the future.Read More
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers
Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.Read More
20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station
"They don't have any fear for the police station anymore or the police; you can see that's the signal they're sending out."Read More
Baboons in Constantia and their caretakers are at risk, here's how YOU can help
Barbara Friedman reports on baboons in Constantia who are at risk of being abandoned because of a lack of funding from the City.Read More
New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid
Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors.Read More