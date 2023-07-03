



NASREC - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the party’s new League (ANCYL) not to be docile but return to the militancy shown by the generation of former president Nelson Mandela that helped to revive the organisation.

Ramaphosa addressed the ANCYL’s 26th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Sunday night.

The league, after eight years of not electing new leadership, elected Ekurhuleni’s Collen Malatji as its new president.

Ramaphosa said the ANCYL’s absence was felt by the organisation over the past few years.

He said it needed to be militant like the leagues of the 1940s, 1980s and the 1990s during the Peter Mokaba era.

“We don’t want to see an ANC Youth League that is docile, an ANC Youth League that is asleep during the revolution.”

Ironically, Ramaphosa, who sealed then ANCYL president Julius Malema’s fate, as he was kicked out of the party, leading to the first disbandment of the league, spoke on the issue of autonomy.

He said there was a limit to that independence.

“The political part has to be executed, and must adhere to the policy, political programmes, and strategy and tactics, as well as the ideological view of the ANC.”

The league will hold part B of its conference in the coming weeks.

This article first appeared on EWN : New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa