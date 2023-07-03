Out-of-control French 'race riots' spread abroad, thousands arrested
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The riots erupted after 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk was shot and killed by a Paris police officer at point-blank range while seated inside his car.
Merzouk was of North African descent and his death has brought to the surface racial tensions and inequalities in France, sparking massive protests, which are ongoing and spreading outside the county.
According to Gilchrist, there are now riots in Belgium and Switzerland.
Over the past six nights, roughly three thousand people have been arrested, with shops being looted and buildings being attacked in parts of France.
This is all about underlying racial tension, a feeling of being abandoned by the authorities around some ethnic minorities in particular.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Stopping it in a peaceful, constructive, positive way becomes especially difficult because it is so deep-seated.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
French President Emmanuel Macron has been engaging with his ministers and 45 000 police officers have been deployed to try and control the riots.
It is difficult to see quite how this ends.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Out-of-control French 'race riots' spread abroad, thousands arrested
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/inkdrop/inkdrop1807/inkdrop180704565/105408349-a-raised-fist-of-a-protestor-at-a-political-demonstration.jpg
