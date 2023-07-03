Afrikaans and isiXhosa make the ‘coolest languages to learn’ list
Afrikaans and isiXhosa earned top spots on the list of the coolest languages to learn in the world.
According to Babbel, a global language learning platform, isiXhosa came in at 10th while Afrikaans ranked 8th.
Considering that there are over 7 000 known, living languages in the world, this is an incredible honor.
But what makes a language cool? The criteria is based on:
-
Speaker reputation (how cool the people who speak it seem)
-
Pop culture
-
Fascinating features (how a language has developed in interesting ways)
Babbel says that the interesting clicks in isiXhosa made it unique.
“IsiXhosa isn’t the only language that features these (clicks) but it’s one of the most spoken. In a strange twist of linguistic evolution, the only languages that have clicks come from Africa.”
While it is developed from Dutch, Afrikaans is described as one of the ‘newest languages’ in the world.
“It’s one of the official languages of South Africa, and it’s also spoken in Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.”
The ’44 people’ who still speak Afrikaans, according to Charlize Theron, will be happy to know that.
RELATED: Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The top 10 ‘coolest languages to learn’ are:
10) IsiXhosa
9) German
8) Afrikaans
7) English
6) Arabic
5) Italian
4) Japanese
3) Spanish
2) French
1) Korean
This article first appeared on 947 : Afrikaans and isiXhosa make the ‘coolest languages to learn’ list
Source : Pixabay/David_Peterson
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property?
What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this?Read More
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?
Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inferior.Read More
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger?
How often do you change your charger and is it reliable?Read More
Test your IQ. What is the closest time to midnight?
Social media users were on the fence regarding the right answer.Read More
R5.6m will get you on the pre-order list for the world’s first flying car
The world's first electric flying car is approved and taking pre-orders.Read More
Twit and Twitter: Users flock from the platform after Musk’s latest change
Twitter users are migrating on mass to Donald Trump's social media platform Truth, amid the implementation of post restrictions.Read More
Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds
This is a long-term investment option for South African citizens and are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate offered by banks.Read More
John Maytham LOVED hosting CapeTalkers at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge: 'Thank you!'
Maytham hosted a weekend with guests at this remarkable Natural Selection location.Read More
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK
The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatre in Rome.Read More