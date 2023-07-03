John Maytham LOVED hosting CapeTalkers at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge: 'Thank you!'





‘Welcome home!’

Nowhere on the planet does the simple greeting sound as mythical. And as authentic. Lekkerwater Beach Lodge in the De Hoop Reserve is one of my favourite local destinations. It is not only a home away from home, but a home to all of us. There is strong evidence that the De Hoop coast is where a relatively small group of Homo sapiens survived the last Ice Age. This is in all likelihood where we all come from! And it is thrilling to return to our ancestral home.

When I was asked to host a weekend with guests at this remarkable Natural Selection location, I was simultaneously eager and daunted. Eager, because there are few places on earth that are as breathtakingly beautiful as Lekkerwater. Daunted, because I had little faith in anyone wanting to spend a weekend with me as their host, no matter how enticing the setting. To make the idea more palatable, I decided to offer some of my wines to accompany my hosting. CapeTalk listeners had an opportunity to win the weekend with a fascinating Rapid Fire question, and the winner generously decided to treat her parents. They joined five other couples and me for the weekend.

I wrote to everyone in advance to inquire about their wine tastes and preferences and raided my cellar accordingly. There were old and young wines from top local producers, and examples of the best of the rest from France, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, Argentina and the USA. The stand-out wine for me was a very generous gift from Hannes Myburgh of Meerlust - a magnum of the exquisitely perfumed and richly complex Rubicon from 2010.

Adding to the excitement of the excursion, I was given the latest Ford Ranger (2023 Car of the Year) to drive, and – with all those wine boxes in the back – was allowed to take it right up to the lodge. Usually, guests are asked to park their cars at the bottom of the pass that leads to Lekkerwater and are taken to the lodge by one of the rangers. That last stretch of road is a slow, bumpy ride that introduces you to the rugged landscape before the ocean comes spectacularly into view once you reach the top of the pass. It is an unforgettable scene: the fynbos-clad hills exhibiting their wintry beauty, the white dunes, the mesmerising blues of the ocean, and whales and dolphins frolicking in the waves, so near to the beach that you can see them with the naked eye.

The Magnum of Le Mesnil Grand Cru Champagne opened with a proper ceremonial splash after the shaky ride, but luckily for us, enough was left in the bottle for all the guests to enjoy the welcoming bubbly. The Friday when we all arrived and the following day were absolutely stunning weather-wise, wind-calm and sunny. We settled into our luxuriously comfortable cottages and went for the first walk on the beach, with the crashing waves and the setting sun lulling us into holiday mode.

I stayed in the Whale Cottage and woke up to a clear sunrise, promising a day of adventure. One of the highlights of every stay at Lekkerwater is the marine walk with guide Tim Wells, a marine biologist passionate about conservation and the incredible human story connecting us all to this special place. We set out after a leisurely breakfast and challenged Tim to find us an octopus in one of the tidal pools. Tim stood up to the occasion and spotted one that was not shy in showcasing the beauty and magic of these fantastical sea creatures. But the most exciting encounters were with an Evil-Eyed Pufferfish, a tiny Sap-sucking Nudibranch, and a sea slug that uses photosynthesis for feeding. It literally eats the sun. All are remarkable for their shapes and striking colours.

A delicious lunch and a relaxed afternoon followed, with a few guests enjoying the hot tub that is located among the rocks just off the shoreline. We gathered again before dinner, for the first wine tasting and the Lekkerwater story, told by Tim next to the fire in the communal space where one can take refuge from the elements and enjoy the company of other visitors. The weather was changing, another cold front was on the horizon.

I still slept soundly after the feast of great conversation, braaied meat, pap and mielies, and divine wines (even if I say so myself). The next day, we woke up to the full force of the incoming storm and decided to sleep, read, play board games and enjoy the company gathered again next to the fireplace. At lunchtime, I gave a talk entitled “Of Naked Women and the Need for Hope”, which is basically my life story interwoven with the story of this extraordinary country and continent we call home, and the reason why I refuse to give up hope for a better tomorrow.

In the afternoon, we risked a walk in the gorge, imagining ourselves into the lives our forefathers and -mothers could have led in this rich landscape. We had to cut the walk short because of the relentless rain, which left me looking like a puffer fish, but with smiling eyes. In the evening, Tim shared with us the story of one of his recent adventures in the area, which he explores on a daily basis. He found a new cave, which was definitely occupied by humans in bygone days. In the cave, he found an astonishing object that sent him on a historical quest around the world … but you will have to visit Lekkerwater to hear this story!

Our stay at Lekkerwater ended with another feast, more lekker wines, and a night fit for the Cape of Storms. On the way back, the roads in the reserve were even rougher than usual after the heavy rains, but the vivid greens of the passing landscape, the flowing rivers, the full dams and the rainbows in the sky made up for the treacherous weather.

I am grateful for the incredibly efficient and friendly staff who deal with the many challenges of keeping guests happy and comfortable in this remote and pristine environment. Chris, Aaron, Bella, Tim, Brian-Lee, Richard, Jonathan, Vince, Gift and Laurence - you were individually and collectively brilliant.

And to the guests (now friends) who were along for the ride: Jacques and Tersia, Joan and Anne, Sharon and Philip, Brian and Marion, Inge and Steve and your lovely boys, Ryan and Dale - what a delight it was to spend time with you at Lekkerwater and to drink that Lekker Wyn.

