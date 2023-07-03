John Maytham LOVED hosting CapeTalkers at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge: 'Thank you!'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000. 3 July 2023 3:20 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more' All the news you need to know. 3 July 2023 2:10 PM
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'. 3 July 2023 1:12 PM
View all Local
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
View all Politics
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

John Maytham LOVED hosting CapeTalkers at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge: 'Thank you!'

3 July 2023 9:55 AM
by John Maytham
Tags:
John Maytham
Lekkerwater Beach Lodge

Maytham hosted a weekend with guests at this remarkable Natural Selection location.

‘Welcome home!’

Nowhere on the planet does the simple greeting sound as mythical. And as authentic. Lekkerwater Beach Lodge in the De Hoop Reserve is one of my favourite local destinations. It is not only a home away from home, but a home to all of us. There is strong evidence that the De Hoop coast is where a relatively small group of Homo sapiens survived the last Ice Age. This is in all likelihood where we all come from! And it is thrilling to return to our ancestral home.

When I was asked to host a weekend with guests at this remarkable Natural Selection location, I was simultaneously eager and daunted. Eager, because there are few places on earth that are as breathtakingly beautiful as Lekkerwater. Daunted, because I had little faith in anyone wanting to spend a weekend with me as their host, no matter how enticing the setting. To make the idea more palatable, I decided to offer some of my wines to accompany my hosting. CapeTalk listeners had an opportunity to win the weekend with a fascinating Rapid Fire question, and the winner generously decided to treat her parents. They joined five other couples and me for the weekend.

jm-drivingjpg
jm-lekkerwater-view-2jpg

I wrote to everyone in advance to inquire about their wine tastes and preferences and raided my cellar accordingly. There were old and young wines from top local producers, and examples of the best of the rest from France, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, Argentina and the USA. The stand-out wine for me was a very generous gift from Hannes Myburgh of Meerlust - a magnum of the exquisitely perfumed and richly complex Rubicon from 2010.

Adding to the excitement of the excursion, I was given the latest Ford Ranger (2023 Car of the Year) to drive, and – with all those wine boxes in the back – was allowed to take it right up to the lodge. Usually, guests are asked to park their cars at the bottom of the pass that leads to Lekkerwater and are taken to the lodge by one of the rangers. That last stretch of road is a slow, bumpy ride that introduces you to the rugged landscape before the ocean comes spectacularly into view once you reach the top of the pass. It is an unforgettable scene: the fynbos-clad hills exhibiting their wintry beauty, the white dunes, the mesmerising blues of the ocean, and whales and dolphins frolicking in the waves, so near to the beach that you can see them with the naked eye.

jm-lekkerwater-view-beachjpg

The Magnum of Le Mesnil Grand Cru Champagne opened with a proper ceremonial splash after the shaky ride, but luckily for us, enough was left in the bottle for all the guests to enjoy the welcoming bubbly. The Friday when we all arrived and the following day were absolutely stunning weather-wise, wind-calm and sunny. We settled into our luxuriously comfortable cottages and went for the first walk on the beach, with the crashing waves and the setting sun lulling us into holiday mode.

jm-lekkerwater-interiorjpg
jm-bedroomjpg

I stayed in the Whale Cottage and woke up to a clear sunrise, promising a day of adventure. One of the highlights of every stay at Lekkerwater is the marine walk with guide Tim Wells, a marine biologist passionate about conservation and the incredible human story connecting us all to this special place. We set out after a leisurely breakfast and challenged Tim to find us an octopus in one of the tidal pools. Tim stood up to the occasion and spotted one that was not shy in showcasing the beauty and magic of these fantastical sea creatures. But the most exciting encounters were with an Evil-Eyed Pufferfish, a tiny Sap-sucking Nudibranch, and a sea slug that uses photosynthesis for feeding. It literally eats the sun. All are remarkable for their shapes and striking colours.

jm-lekkerwater-john-at-rock-pooljpg
jm-leekerwater-guyjpg

A delicious lunch and a relaxed afternoon followed, with a few guests enjoying the hot tub that is located among the rocks just off the shoreline. We gathered again before dinner, for the first wine tasting and the Lekkerwater story, told by Tim next to the fire in the communal space where one can take refuge from the elements and enjoy the company of other visitors. The weather was changing, another cold front was on the horizon.

I still slept soundly after the feast of great conversation, braaied meat, pap and mielies, and divine wines (even if I say so myself). The next day, we woke up to the full force of the incoming storm and decided to sleep, read, play board games and enjoy the company gathered again next to the fireplace. At lunchtime, I gave a talk entitled “Of Naked Women and the Need for Hope”, which is basically my life story interwoven with the story of this extraordinary country and continent we call home, and the reason why I refuse to give up hope for a better tomorrow.

jm-wine-collectionjpg
lekkerwater-beach-footprintsjpg

In the afternoon, we risked a walk in the gorge, imagining ourselves into the lives our forefathers and -mothers could have led in this rich landscape. We had to cut the walk short because of the relentless rain, which left me looking like a puffer fish, but with smiling eyes. In the evening, Tim shared with us the story of one of his recent adventures in the area, which he explores on a daily basis. He found a new cave, which was definitely occupied by humans in bygone days. In the cave, he found an astonishing object that sent him on a historical quest around the world … but you will have to visit Lekkerwater to hear this story!

jm-lekkerwater-john-and-guests-with-bakkiejpg

Our stay at Lekkerwater ended with another feast, more lekker wines, and a night fit for the Cape of Storms. On the way back, the roads in the reserve were even rougher than usual after the heavy rains, but the vivid greens of the passing landscape, the flowing rivers, the full dams and the rainbows in the sky made up for the treacherous weather.

I am grateful for the incredibly efficient and friendly staff who deal with the many challenges of keeping guests happy and comfortable in this remote and pristine environment. Chris, Aaron, Bella, Tim, Brian-Lee, Richard, Jonathan, Vince, Gift and Laurence - you were individually and collectively brilliant.

And to the guests (now friends) who were along for the ride: Jacques and Tersia, Joan and Anne, Sharon and Philip, Brian and Marion, Inge and Steve and your lovely boys, Ryan and Dale - what a delight it was to spend time with you at Lekkerwater and to drink that Lekker Wyn.

Find out more about Lekkerwater Beach Lodge here

Scroll through John's gallery of beautiful images below:




3 July 2023 9:55 AM
by John Maytham
Tags:
John Maytham
Lekkerwater Beach Lodge

More from Lifestyle

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property?

3 July 2023 4:41 PM

What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Working in an office can harm your health – depending on where it is and the length of your commute

What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?

3 July 2023 2:45 PM

Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inferior.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger?

3 July 2023 12:22 PM

How often do you change your charger and is it reliable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied/Twitter

Test your IQ. What is the closest time to midnight?

3 July 2023 12:17 PM

Social media users were on the fence regarding the right answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alef Aeronautics’ flying car prototype. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/wizard_files3

R5.6m will get you on the pre-order list for the world’s first flying car

3 July 2023 11:25 AM

The world's first electric flying car is approved and taking pre-orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Twit and Twitter: Users flock from the platform after Musk’s latest change

3 July 2023 11:13 AM

Twitter users are migrating on mass to Donald Trump's social media platform Truth, amid the implementation of post restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds

3 July 2023 10:58 AM

This is a long-term investment option for South African citizens and are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate offered by banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay/David_Peterson

Afrikaans and isiXhosa make the ‘coolest languages to learn’ list

3 July 2023 10:30 AM

Two South African languages rank in the top 10 'coolest languages to learn' in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Composite of Colosseum image from Sxc.hu. and screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Ryan Lutz @rytz5873

[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK

2 July 2023 7:20 PM

The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatre in Rome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The "Abundance Crochet Coral Reef" has found a home at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Image: Two Oceans Aquarium website

Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create

2 July 2023 4:44 PM

The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our oceans' coral reefs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

Soccer

'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'

Business Local

Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years

World

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Bagxeka imayini ngokufa koZama-zama, nayi ne'CODESA' yaphikisayo

3 July 2023 11:57 PM

The day that was: Trending video: Zama Zama mine tragedy, Northern Cape floods

3 July 2023 11:56 PM

Moti Group's Mogajane slams court for setting aside gag order on leaked docs

3 July 2023 11:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA