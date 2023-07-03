R5.6m will get you on the pre-order list for the world’s first flying car





A US company building a flying car is now taking pre-orders.

For a cool $300 000 (about R5.6 million), you can get your hands on the world’s first fully electrical flying car.

Alef Aeronautics’ flying car was recently given the green light by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the first of its kind, allowing them to start road and air testing.

The startup is backed by the likes of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Business Insider reports the flying car is able to take off both vertically and horizontally, carrying up to two people.

It has a road range of 200 miles (about 320kms) and a flying range of 110 miles (about 170 kms).

🚗 The world's first flying car has been approved and is taking preorders at $300,000 😮



This is Alef Aeronautics, a SpaceX-backed startup that has built an electric flying car👀 pic.twitter.com/WOrtGZhtnF ' Ajay Kashyap (@EverythingAjay) July 3, 2023

CEO Jim Dukhovny says the certification limits the locations and purpose for which it is permitted to fly.

“This is one small step for planes, one giant step for cars.”

Buyers can pay a $150 (about R2 800) deposit to join the general queue, or $1 500 (about R28 000) to get priority access when deliveries start in 2025.

In January, Dukhovny said about 440 people had already paid deposits.

