Baboons in Constantia and their caretakers are at risk, here's how YOU can help





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the trending news of the day including the City of Cape Town's decision to scrap the budget that keeps several baboons in the area safe and those who take care of them, paid [Skip to 8.05.]

Friedman is joined by Jenni Trethowan of the NGO Baboon Matters who's hoping for a "miracle" at this point.

More than 20 baboons living around areas in Constantia are at risk of abandonment and danger since the City of Cape Town withdrew funding for the NGO, Baboon Matters, who employs seven people to take care of these animals.

Trethowan, the NGO organiser says that without skilled monitoring, some baboons have been knocked over and shot by intolerant residents in the neighbourhood - one baboon was tragically shot through the spine.

Trethowan says, "we're out of money, unless we get a miracle, seven wonderful guys will be out of work and several baboons will be at risk."

Baboon Matters is asking the public for donations to help keep the organisation and these baboons alive.

If you're able to contribute, donate to:

Baboon Matters Trust

Standard Bank

Blue Route branch

Account number: 27 0040 080

Or contact Jenni directly on: 084 413 9482 / jenni@baboonmatters.org.za

If you can't donate, spread the message with whoever you can.