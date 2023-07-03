SANZAAR and Six Nations join forces with new rugby tournament from 2026





Lester Kiewit interviews Leighton Koopman, Senior Sports Journalist.

If there's one thing rugby enthusiasts love more than rugby...it's rugby.

But the addition of a joint tournament between Six Nations and SANZAAR has fans scrumming down on whether it's a good thing or not.

From Six Nations countries, England, France, Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy would be competing, along with South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina from SANZAAR.

The biennial tournament will commence from 2026, however, many have shared their concerns about it excluding developing nations.

Koopman says it seems as if the the new tournament is used as a way to "breathe new life into rugby", however, there's nothing wrong with rugby as it stands.

He adds that it's possible that the only reason why a new tournament would be introduced is to generate more income, as rugby is financially suffering globally.

I get the questions 'why?', 'Why establish a new tournament?' Leighton Koopman, Senior Sports Journalist

