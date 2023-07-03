New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Brian Day, Chairperson of the South African Independent Power Producers Association.
New grid connection rules introduced by Eskom are reportedly making it onerous for independent power producers to supply energy to the grid.
Many power projects have come to a standstill because of the new additional requirements they must meet before they connect to the grid.
Day says that the new rules require independent power producers to have an environmental authorisation completed and a power purchase agreement signed with an offtaker.
These requirements mean that much more work needs to be done by the developer and the offtaker.
This could lead to IPPs having to pay huge costs before they even know if they are able to connect to the grid.
That is my concern. It will make it much more difficult.Brian Day, Chairperson - South African Independent Power Producers Association
However, he says that he does believe Eskom is willing to have conversations and there is executive level support from the energy council and National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM).
There is absolutely that collaborative approach. It is just one hang of a problem for them and the private sector.Brian Day, Chairperson - South African Independent Power Producers Association
This article first appeared on 702 : New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid
