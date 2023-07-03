[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What are your habits when it comes to charging your phone?
Do you buy chargers frequently, or do you use other despicable methods?
A TikToker posting a video of a person placing a brick next to a phone charger is going viral.
The video shows how the person managed to charge the phone with a broken charger and a brick!
@a_mashilo #SAMA28 #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #viral #trendingtiktok #limpopotiktoker ♬ original sound - zakesinokuhle
