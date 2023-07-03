20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station





Clarence Ford interviews Vernon Visagie and Vanessa Adrianse, Chair and Deputy Chair of The Manenberg Community Policing Forum.

Early on Monday morning a 20-year-old man was shot and killed outside Manenberg police station.

He was allegedly shot by someone getting out of a Century City-bound taxi.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time people have been murdered outside the Manenberg police station as the area is a 'hotspot' for gang violence.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Visagie says that extortion is at the root of the problem, adding that gang bosses are extorting from taxis.

Both Visagie and Adrianse agree that gangs don't fear the police nor have respect for life.

Adrianse adds that additional security needs to be deployed in and around the area to help bring these murders to an end.

We cannot continue when murders like this is happening just outside our police station. Vanessa Adrianse, Deputy chair – The Manenberg Community Policing Forum

They don't have any fear for the police station anymore or the police; you can see that's the signal they're sending out. Vanessa Adrianse, Deputy chair – The Manenberg Community Policing Forum

We need to all face reality that's staring us in the face and we cannot move away from it. Vernon Visagie, Chair – The Manenberg Community Policing Forum

