20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership' News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership. 3 July 2023 5:09 PM
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000. 3 July 2023 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme. 3 July 2023 2:59 PM
View all Local
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
View all Politics
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station

3 July 2023 12:55 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Manenberg shooting
Manenberg gang violence
Manenberg CPF

"They don't have any fear for the police station anymore or the police; you can see that's the signal they're sending out."

Clarence Ford interviews Vernon Visagie and Vanessa Adrianse, Chair and Deputy Chair of The Manenberg Community Policing Forum.

Early on Monday morning a 20-year-old man was shot and killed outside Manenberg police station.

He was allegedly shot by someone getting out of a Century City-bound taxi.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time people have been murdered outside the Manenberg police station as the area is a 'hotspot' for gang violence.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

RELATED: SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

Visagie says that extortion is at the root of the problem, adding that gang bosses are extorting from taxis.

Both Visagie and Adrianse agree that gangs don't fear the police nor have respect for life.

Adrianse adds that additional security needs to be deployed in and around the area to help bring these murders to an end.

We cannot continue when murders like this is happening just outside our police station.

Vanessa Adrianse, Deputy chair – The Manenberg Community Policing Forum

They don't have any fear for the police station anymore or the police; you can see that's the signal they're sending out.

Vanessa Adrianse, Deputy chair – The Manenberg Community Policing Forum

We need to all face reality that's staring us in the face and we cannot move away from it.

Vernon Visagie, Chair – The Manenberg Community Policing Forum

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




3 July 2023 12:55 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Manenberg shooting
Manenberg gang violence
Manenberg CPF

More from Local

Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'

3 July 2023 5:09 PM

News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Handcuffs. Picture: SAPS/Twitter

CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants

3 July 2023 3:20 PM

The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pramotephotostock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt

3 July 2023 2:59 PM

On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana players have gathered in Johannesburg for their final preparations ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more'

3 July 2023 2:10 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

Due to climate change, CT can’t rely on dams for water security in future - CoCT

3 July 2023 2:03 PM

The City of Cape Town admits that due to climate change, this city cannot solely rely on dams for water security in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of the Cosatu House in Johannesburg where protesters will gather before making their way to the City of Johannesburg office in Braamfontein. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers

3 July 2023 1:12 PM

Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Baboon Matters Facebook page

Baboons in Constantia and their caretakers are at risk, here's how YOU can help

3 July 2023 12:34 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on baboons in Constantia who are at risk of being abandoned because of a lack of funding from the City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid

3 July 2023 12:07 PM

Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

Phala Phala: 'Public Protector bent over backwards to clear Ramaphosa' - ATM

3 July 2023 9:35 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared of having done anything illegal with regard to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

'Agliotti had the ability to talk his way in and out of situations' - biographer

3 July 2023 8:49 AM

Convicted drug dealer turned state witness Glenn Agliotti died at the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

Soccer

'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'

Business Local

Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years

World

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Bagxeka imayini ngokufa koZama-zama, nayi ne'CODESA' yaphikisayo

3 July 2023 11:57 PM

The day that was: Trending video: Zama Zama mine tragedy, Northern Cape floods

3 July 2023 11:56 PM

Moti Group's Mogajane slams court for setting aside gag order on leaked docs

3 July 2023 11:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA