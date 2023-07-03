Streaming issues? Report here
Test your IQ. What is the closest time to midnight?

3 July 2023 12:17 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Minutes To Midnight
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Social media users were on the fence regarding the right answer.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the stories that have gone viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The number of questions about the closest time to midnight is trending on Twitter.

Many were on the fence regarding the right answer to the multiple-choice question.

The following answer options believed to be closest to midnight were given as follows;

A: 11:55am

B: 12:06am

C: 11:50am

D: 12:03am

Apparently, the right answer is D, 12:03am.

Scroll above to see what else is trending.


Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property?

3 July 2023 4:41 PM

What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this?

Working in an office can harm your health – depending on where it is and the length of your commute

What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?

3 July 2023 2:45 PM

Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inferior.

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger?

3 July 2023 12:22 PM

How often do you change your charger and is it reliable?

Alef Aeronautics' flying car prototype. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/wizard_files3

R5.6m will get you on the pre-order list for the world’s first flying car

3 July 2023 11:25 AM

The world's first electric flying car is approved and taking pre-orders.

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Twit and Twitter: Users flock from the platform after Musk’s latest change

3 July 2023 11:13 AM

Twitter users are migrating on mass to Donald Trump's social media platform Truth, amid the implementation of post restrictions.

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds

3 July 2023 10:58 AM

This is a long-term investment option for South African citizens and are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate offered by banks.

Pixabay/David_Peterson

Afrikaans and isiXhosa make the ‘coolest languages to learn’ list

3 July 2023 10:30 AM

Two South African languages rank in the top 10 'coolest languages to learn' in the world.

John Maytham LOVED hosting CapeTalkers at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge: 'Thank you!'

3 July 2023 9:55 AM

Maytham hosted a weekend with guests at this remarkable Natural Selection location.

Image: Composite of Colosseum image from Sxc.hu. and screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Ryan Lutz @rytz5873

[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK

2 July 2023 7:20 PM

The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatre in Rome.

The "Abundance Crochet Coral Reef" has found a home at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Image: Two Oceans Aquarium website

Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create

2 July 2023 4:44 PM

The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our oceans' coral reefs.

