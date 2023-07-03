Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ciraj Rassool, Professor of History at the University of the Western Cape.
More than 600,000 people were trafficked by Dutch slave traders.
The king called this a ‘horror’ at an event marking 160 years since slavery was abolished.
It is significant because it is an admission of substantial beneficiation by the royal family, very directly from the slave trade.Prof Ciraj Rassool, Professor of History - UWC
While the apology is significant, there are many groups still calling for actual reparations.
The Dutch rulers profited the equivalent of €545m in today's money from slavery.
Rassool says that there were some Caribbean descent political and cultural groups who held a protest after this apology because it did not come with a promise of reparations.
They are calling not just for a once-off reparations payment but an ongoing programme of reparatory work.
He adds that this apology will likely have implications for South Africa, as our county was also affected by Dutch slave traders.
The questions of reparations and reparatory work is going to be important here as well.Prof Ciraj Rassool, Professor of History - UWC
We are at a different stage of a reckoning with our colonial past.Prof Ciraj Rassool, Professor of History - UWC
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Zijne_Majesteit_Koning_Willem-Alexander_met_koningsmantel_april_2013.jpeg
