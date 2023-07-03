[LISTEN] Acupuncture and a holistic treatment aids mental health challenges

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership' News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership. 3 July 2023 5:09 PM
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000. 3 July 2023 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme. 3 July 2023 2:59 PM
View all Local
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
View all Politics
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Acupuncture and a holistic treatment aids mental health challenges

3 July 2023 2:04 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Alternative medicine
Mental health
acupuncture

Acupuncturist, Dr Junaid Rawoot, speaks to Clarence Ford about a holistic approach to mental health challenges.

Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Junaid Rawoot, an Acupuncturist and founder of the Acupuncture Centre, about traditional Chinese medicine and combating mental health struggles.

Listen to the doctor's prescription below.

Dr Rawoot says merging western and eastern medicine with a holistic approach to treating mental health struggles can provide a balanced approach to healing without relying solely on chemicals.

In a first session with Rawoot, you can expect education and holistic treatment.

The doctor says, a holistic healing approach addresses why you feel the way you do and where those feelings or stressors are coming from - the answer may not need chemical treatments. You might need environmental or hormonal adjustments which is treated accordingly.

For example, "sometimes you're not really depressed, you're in a depressive environment... change the environment and you could change the condition." Says the acupuncturist.

The doctor says, the reason behind the feeling is examined as opposed to being put on anti-depressants without understanding the root of your mental health struggles.

Dr Rawoot reports that the World Health Organisation approves acupuncture as a treatment, with studies still ongoing.

Keen to try holistic mental health healing? The Centre's 'Chee Time' event might be a start.




More from Health & Fitness

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

2 July 2023 12:58 PM

The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.

Share this:
Read More

Picture: Pixabay

[LISTEN] Study: Gut bacteria may be an early sign of Alzheimer's

2 July 2023 10:17 AM

Due to the disease's complex condition, scientists are still trying to determine why people develop Alzheimer’s.

Share this:
Read More

Allergy

Adults and allergies: Not all allergies develop during childhood

1 July 2023 11:00 AM

Most people normally develop allergies during their childhood, but allergies in adults can start from when you're in your 20s all the way to your 80s.

Share this:
Read More

Picture: Diego Vito Cervo/123rf

The trending 'Hot Girl Walk' and tips to reap the benefits

28 June 2023 11:36 AM

Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to benefit from this new TikTok trend.

Share this:
Read More

Photo: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne

Intermittent fasting and calorie counting about equal for weight loss – study

28 June 2023 10:28 AM

New study finds that intermittent fasting could be a good way to lose weight without calorie-counting.

Share this:
Read More

The flu is back. © subbotina/123rf.com

Vaccination is ‘our best protection’ in fighting flu season

27 June 2023 11:47 AM

General practitioner Dr Marlin McKay shares tips on how to deal with colds and flu this winter.

Share this:
Read More

stasonych/123rf

SA women and wellness woes: How to help lessen the pressure

27 June 2023 10:55 AM

Statistics don't lie: Women in South Africa are triggered more than ever and it's affecting their short-term and long-term health.

Share this:
Read More

Food alone does not cause acne – dermatologist

20 June 2023 1:40 PM

Dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu breaks down the causes and treatments for acne.

Share this:
Read More

Picture: Pixabay from Pexels

8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you

19 June 2023 2:54 PM

Remember, everything in moderation.

Share this:
Read More

Picture: Pixabay

Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health

17 June 2023 10:24 AM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners.

Share this:
Read More

