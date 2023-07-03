Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers
Lester Kiewit speaks to Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator.
Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has expressed its disappointment in President Cyril Ramaphosa for approving a 3% salary increase for public office bearers.
The pay increase applies to all elected representatives, including politicians, senior bureaucrats, magistrates and judges in South Africa.
Ramaphosa's decision follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.
Treasury had initially recommended a 1.5% increase for political office bearers, but government instead opted to increase it to 3%.
Cosatu has however labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing', given the high levels of unemployment in the country and the rise in the cost-of-living.
Parks says civil servants like police officers and nurses have not been afforded the luxury of a pay increase.
Everyone feels the pinch of inflation, but when government says it has little resources, we think we should be diverting all those resources to those at the bottom. Those who earn the least, and have the least resources to survive.Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu
With rising levels of food, electricity and transport...that should be your nurses, police officers, cleaners and security guards in the state, who would take about a decade to earn what a politician or a judge earns in a single year.Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu
Politicians have complained to us that they're struggling. Well....they're not struggling as much as people on the ground.Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu
A minister will make about R2,4m a year. They get a ministerial house, transport etc. They can hardly compare to that of a nurse, security guard or a police offer.Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : @_cosatu/Twitter
