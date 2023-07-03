Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years





Lester Kiewit speaks with Professor Lyal White, Director of Isizwe Academy of Life.

Bolsonaro has reportedly been accused of undermining democracy and found guilty of abusing his power before the last presidential elections.

The former president claimed that the electronic ballots were vulnerable to hacking and fraud.

I always called him the Trump of the tropics and it seems he is following a similar trajectory right now. Professor Lyal White, Director - Isizwe Academy of Life

This bars him from not only running for the presidential election in 2026, but also the municipal election in 2024 and 2028, says White.

He will be able to run again in 2030. So maybe it will give him a bit of a breather. Professor Lyal White, Director - Isizwe Academy of Life

Picture: © celsopupo/123rf.com

Bolsonaro’s lawyers are expected to appeal the verdict and have argued before that his statement had no impact on the results of the elections.

