Due to climate change, CT can’t rely on dams for water security in future - CoCT
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town admits that due to climate change, this city cannot solely rely on dams for water security in the future.
Heavy rains over the past few weeks saw local dam levels rise drastically.
They're currently 97% full on average, while at this time last year, dam levels only stood at just over 72%.
City Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien: "While we appreciate the heavy rain that has been filling our dams, we cannot allow this to give us a false sense of water security for the future. We need more than just dams to ensure our water supply is resilient for years to come as clearly highlighted by our customers during the drought, to help navigate future climate shocks."
READ MORE:
-
Significant increase in WC's dam storage levels after heavy rain - DWS
-
WC residents urged to use water sparingly despite increase in dam levels
-
Major works in pipeline as CT Water & Sanitation Dept allocated more than R150m
Badroodien says as part of a long-term water strategy to help reduce Cape Town's dependence on rainfall and dam storage as a primary water supply, the city is investing in its new water programme, which includes projects such as desalination, groundwater schemes and reuse, all currently at different stages of development.
"The city is making every effort to ensure that its plans to bring an extra daily 300 million litres of water online by 2030 progresses as best as possible."
This article first appeared on EWN : Due to climate change, CT can’t rely on dams for water security in future - CoCT
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
More from Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'
News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership.Read More
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants
The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000.Read More
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt
On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers
Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.Read More
20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station
"They don't have any fear for the police station anymore or the police; you can see that's the signal they're sending out."Read More
Baboons in Constantia and their caretakers are at risk, here's how YOU can help
Barbara Friedman reports on baboons in Constantia who are at risk of being abandoned because of a lack of funding from the City.Read More
New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid
Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors.Read More
Phala Phala: 'Public Protector bent over backwards to clear Ramaphosa' - ATM
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared of having done anything illegal with regard to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.Read More