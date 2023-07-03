



CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town admits that due to climate change, this city cannot solely rely on dams for water security in the future.

Heavy rains over the past few weeks saw local dam levels rise drastically.

They're currently 97% full on average, while at this time last year, dam levels only stood at just over 72%.

City Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien: "While we appreciate the heavy rain that has been filling our dams, we cannot allow this to give us a false sense of water security for the future. We need more than just dams to ensure our water supply is resilient for years to come as clearly highlighted by our customers during the drought, to help navigate future climate shocks."

READ MORE:

Badroodien says as part of a long-term water strategy to help reduce Cape Town's dependence on rainfall and dam storage as a primary water supply, the city is investing in its new water programme, which includes projects such as desalination, groundwater schemes and reuse, all currently at different stages of development.

"The city is making every effort to ensure that its plans to bring an extra daily 300 million litres of water online by 2030 progresses as best as possible."

This article first appeared on EWN : Due to climate change, CT can’t rely on dams for water security in future - CoCT