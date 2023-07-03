Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership' News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership. 3 July 2023 5:09 PM
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000. 3 July 2023 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme. 3 July 2023 2:59 PM
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

3 July 2023 3:11 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Banyana banyana
gender equality in sport

Former Banyana Banyana player, Portia Modise, says they have been treated unfairly.

Mandy Wiener interviews Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player.

South Africa's senior women's national football team, Banyana Banyana, has been called "mercenaries" and "traitors" after boycotting a warm-up match against Botswana.

According to reports, they said that Tsakane Stadium is unsuitable for international football as it could lead to injuries and ultimately rule them out of the World Cup that is taking place in Australia and New Zealand later this month.

Banyana Banyana players at the Brand SA breakfast on Wednesday 21 June 2023. Picture: Michael Pedro/Eyewitness News
Banyana Banyana players at the Brand SA breakfast on Wednesday 21 June 2023. Picture: Michael Pedro/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe

Additionally, there have been complaints about insufficient pay – each player is expected to receive over R500K from FIFA and nothing from SAFA.

The team has refused to sign the pre-tournament contract, requesting an additional R395 876 per player from the national association.

Modise says that the fight to highlight gender inequality, not only in the country but specifically within sports, has been nothing short of easy.

She adds that their performance has continuously proven their level of success and demands the level of respect and compensation that they deserve.

We've been facing unfair treatment.

Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player

It's about time now we get the recognition and we get the gender equality that we deserve.

Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player

It's not about disrespecting the country, it's about the country helping us.

Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




