Botswana cuts new diamond deal with De Beer’s following months of negotiations





Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Rowley Executive Vice-President of Diamond Trading at De Beers.

The Botswana government and Anglo-American, the majority owner of De Beers have reached an agreement in principle regarding the mining and sale of diamonds from the Southern African country.

The deal includes a new 10-year agreement to sell the rough diamonds produced by Debswana, a joint venture owned by the government and De Beers, as well as a 25-year extension of its mining licenses.

The previous deal which was signed in 2011, saw De Beers receive 90% of the rough diamonds mined, while Botswana received the remaining 10% to sell itself.

Botswana government and De Beers reached an agreement following Botswana’s threat to cut ties with the company if talks were unfavourable for the country. Picture: De Beers Group @debeersgroup/Twitter

In 2020, Botswana's portion had risen to 25%.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi had threatened to cut ties with the company if the latest talks proved unfavourable for the country.

The new agreement will however see Botswana, the world's No. 1 diamond producer by value, gradually increasing the share of rough stones it gets from their joint venture Debswana rising to 50% over the next decade.

We had a lot to discuss. It wasn't just a sales agreement. It was also of course, a new mining lease that runs from 2019 for 25 years. Paul Rowley Executive Vice-President of Diamond Trading at De Beers

We started these discussions on a 'win-win' premise, and I think in the end we very much ended up in that position. Paul Rowley Executive Vice-President of Diamond Trading at De Beers

We have committed to some other exciting projects, one being a diamond development fund. $1bn initial contribution to that fund. Paul Rowley Executive Vice-President of Diamond Trading at De Beers

