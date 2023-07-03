CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants





CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it has arrested one of the top offending motorists in the metro.

The municipality said the motorist had 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000.

It's understood that the man was nabbed by city law enforcement officers outside his home in Masiphumelele last week Wednesday.

The City's Safety and Security head, JP Smith, said the man is one of the hundreds of motorists arrested across the metro in the past few days.

"Despite the high number of warrants against these offenders, they continue to operate and flaunt traffic laws. The arrest is a reminder that those who break the law will be found. The directorate is resolute in our commitment to make the roads, and this city, safer for everyone."

