[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property?





Crystal Orderson interviews Kirstie Haslam, Specialist Personal Injury Attorney and Partner at DSC Attorneys.

Airbnb’s community of hosts in the country has grown exponentially, in addition to more than two million guests arriving at listings on Airbnb annually.

And with the ever increasing rates, many have been left with no choice but to get some extra income.

But, what happens if someone gets injured on your rental or Airbnb property? Who is liable? How can you safeguard yourself from unnecessary claims?

Haslam says that there's a general principle that states that the homeowner has the legal duty to protect visitors from foreseeable harm while they're occupying your space.

For example, if you have kids staying at the rental where there's a pool, the owner has the responsibility to ensure that there is some sort of fencing around the pool.

She adds that owners can safeguard themselves by imposing an indemnity or disclaimer clause in the rental contract.

Should you as the renter get injured as the result of negligence, you could claim for medical and hospital-related expenses.

If someone is injured on your property, you need to make sure that you report that to your insurer promptly. Kirstie Haslam, Specialist Personal Injury Attorney and Partner – DSC Attorneys

