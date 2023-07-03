'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'
Mike Wills interviews Nick Hedley, News24 Journalist.
Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships to alleviate the country's energy crisis.
Based on the original agreement with Karpowership, a 20-year contract would cost the country an estimated R218 billion for 1 220MW of power.
This equates to an estimated R11 billion a year for a one-stage reduction in loadshedding.
RELATED: Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding
In a News24 article, Hedley penned the argument that solar projects should be our focus rather than temporary solutions such as Karpowership.
Hedley focuses largely on the success of solar projects in China and Vietnam.
He adds that the only 'stumbling block' in South Africa is the lack of technicians and installers.
To combat this, Hedley says that South Africa could potentially import China's excess manufacturing capacity supply.
RELATED: 'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!'
It's a massive opportunity to train-up installers; to kick-start local solar manufacturing supply chains.Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24
It's not a reason to not go for something ambitious.Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @geordinhl/Twitter
More from Business
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience
Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device.Read More
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes
What could be behind these positive numbers?Read More
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside
The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflattering articles.Read More
Botswana cuts new diamond deal with De Beer’s following months of negotiations
The deal includes a 25-year extension of De Beers' mining licenses in the country.Read More
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property?
What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this?Read More
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists
Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the financial markets and caused the rand to collapse last month.Read More
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education
South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities.Read More
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets
Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.Read More
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid
The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria.Read More
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?
Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.Read More
More from Local
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants
The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000.Read More
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt
On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Due to climate change, CT can’t rely on dams for water security in future - CoCT
The City of Cape Town admits that due to climate change, this city cannot solely rely on dams for water security in the future.Read More
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers
Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.Read More
20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station
"They don't have any fear for the police station anymore or the police; you can see that's the signal they're sending out."Read More
Baboons in Constantia and their caretakers are at risk, here's how YOU can help
Barbara Friedman reports on baboons in Constantia who are at risk of being abandoned because of a lack of funding from the City.Read More
New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid
Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors.Read More
Phala Phala: 'Public Protector bent over backwards to clear Ramaphosa' - ATM
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared of having done anything illegal with regard to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.Read More