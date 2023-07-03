'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'





Mike Wills interviews Nick Hedley, News24 Journalist.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships to alleviate the country's energy crisis.

Based on the original agreement with Karpowership, a 20-year contract would cost the country an estimated R218 billion for 1 220MW of power.

This equates to an estimated R11 billion a year for a one-stage reduction in loadshedding.

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

In a News24 article, Hedley penned the argument that solar projects should be our focus rather than temporary solutions such as Karpowership.

Hedley focuses largely on the success of solar projects in China and Vietnam.

He adds that the only 'stumbling block' in South Africa is the lack of technicians and installers.

To combat this, Hedley says that South Africa could potentially import China's excess manufacturing capacity supply.

It's a massive opportunity to train-up installers; to kick-start local solar manufacturing supply chains. Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24

It's not a reason to not go for something ambitious. Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24

