Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matt Brownell, Head of Brand and Communications at Yoco.

The SMME sector appears to be recovering from the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the takeover from statistics released by Yoco technologies, the maker of the Yoco card machine.

The mobile payment device allows a trader to sell products and services on the go and accept card payments anywhere, anytime.

These devices are often used by small businesses owners and traders to complete sales while on the go.

Yoco card reader. Picture: Facebook.com

Measuring the performance of a cohort of Yoco customers who traded every month of the first half of 2022, and the first half of 2023, the company found that there has been 16% year-on-year (YOY) surge in transaction volume.

This far surpasses a 6-8% inflation related surge, and therefore means customers grew their businesses despite extraordinary challenges.

When looking at a monthly analysis, the strongest month of growth was January 2023 at 22% YOY growth.

The data also revealed that more international cards are being used, indicating a return of foreign tourists.

By industry:

Food, drink and hospitality up by 19%

Retail up by 18%

Healthcare, beauty and fitness up by 11%

Travel and Tourism up by 36%

We saw a growth rate of about 16% in their card transactions certainly, in the first half of 2023 versus the first half of 2022, so fairly counterintuitive to what you would've expected. Matt Brownell, Head of Brand and Communications at Yoco

We can see clearly that it's the return of the travel and tourism industry which is 36% up, driven mostly by the Western Cape which is 26% up. Matt Brownell, Head of Brand and Communications at Yoco

...there's a couple of very underlying factors which have driven this growth number. The first is a continuous move from cash to card. Matt Brownell, Head of Brand and Communications at Yoco

...the second thing is, at the start of 2022, we were still just coming out of Omicron., so there was almost zero international tourism in South Africa. Matt Brownell, Head of Brand and Communications at Yoco

