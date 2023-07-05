Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the economy R161 billion – economists
John Perlman interviews Professor Renata Schoeman, Head of Healthcare Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School.
It's Corporate Mental Health Week, where the focus is turned to the well-being of staff.
According to health economists, unaddressed mental health conditions cost South Africa's economy R161 billion per year as the result of lost work days, being at work but unwell and premature mortality.
While Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of organisations protecting their employees’ mental health and well-being, some of that enthusiasm has been lost, post-pandemic.
RELATED: What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?
Schoeman says that people wait too long before they reach out for help, oftentimes because of the stigma attached to doing so.
For others, taking time off from work is a luxury and they fear that if they take time off to focus on their mental health, they may lose out on pay, or their jobs.
Schoeman highlights the importance of being in a safe, supportive workplace, and the positive impact it has on lives.
RELATED: Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town
A toxic work environment is very difficult... If you're not feeling supported, if you don't feel part of the culture, if it's an unhappy place to be; it's actually affecting all aspects of your life.Renata Schoeman, Head of Healthcare Leadership – Stellenbosch Business School
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the economy R161 billion – economists
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Business
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia'
Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country.Read More
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience
Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device.Read More
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes
What could be behind these positive numbers?Read More
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside
The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflattering articles.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.Read More
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...
An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
[WATCH] Want to go DIVING? Tourist drives a car into a harbour using a GPS
The same incident with a tourist plunging into the harbour occurred a month prior.Read More
Access Park is still going strong... 35 years with over 100 stores
Lester Kiewit speaks to Desireë White, centre manager for Access Park in Kenilworth about its variety and value.Read More
[WATCH] Man wins hot dog eating competition after downing 62 hot dogs
Reigning hot dog eating champion, Joey Chestnut ate his way to his 16th overall win by downing 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes.Read More
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art?
The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M.Read More
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing
From South Africa to the world!Read More
[WATCH] Cyclist narrowly escapes being squashed by two trucks
Arrive Alive posted a video of a cyclist who almost gets caught between two trucks.Read More