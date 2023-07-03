Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dondo Mogajane, CEO of the Moti Group.

The Moti Group has been embroiled in a legal battle with non-profit investigative journalism unit Amabhungane, over unflattering articles published about the company.

Last month, a court order obtained by the Moti Group required Amabhungane to stop using information from the the Moti Group, and also return thousands of company documents, which allegedly link the Moti Group to improper business dealings in Zimbabwe.

The articles, which have been labeled '#MotiFiles', are based on internal documents, which Zunaid Moti, founder of the Moti Group claims were stolen and leaked to to Amabhungane.

In a previous interview with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show, Moti claimed the stolen documents contained the Moti Group's intellectual property (IP) which is private, and not for public knowledge.

The "gagging order" has now been set aside in its entirety by Gauteng High Court Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland.

CEO of the Moti Group, Dondo Mogajane was obviously unhappy with the ruling.

The judge in his judgement may have gotten it completely wrong, because of the technicalities that I think he focused on. Dondo Mogajane, CEO of the Moti Group

We're studying the judgement. Our legal teams are studying the options that are available to us, provided for in-law, and we will pursue those. Dondo Mogajane, CEO of the Moti Group

We are of the view that this matter is of constitutional nature. It's the right to privacy, vis-à-vis just to give people an unfettered access to steal your documents and use that willy-nilly as they will. Dondo Mogajane, CEO of the Moti Group

