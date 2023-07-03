Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership' News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership. 3 July 2023 5:09 PM
CoCT arrests motorist with 167 outstanding warrants The municipality said the motorist has 167 outstanding warrants valued at close to R150,000. 3 July 2023 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme. 3 July 2023 2:59 PM
View all Local
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
View all Politics
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside

3 July 2023 7:06 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Zunaid Moti

The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflattering articles.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dondo Mogajane, CEO of the Moti Group.

The Moti Group has been embroiled in a legal battle with non-profit investigative journalism unit Amabhungane, over unflattering articles published about the company.

Last month, a court order obtained by the Moti Group required Amabhungane to stop using information from the the Moti Group, and also return thousands of company documents, which allegedly link the Moti Group to improper business dealings in Zimbabwe.

The articles, which have been labeled '#MotiFiles', are based on internal documents, which Zunaid Moti, founder of the Moti Group claims were stolen and leaked to to Amabhungane.

In a previous interview with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show, Moti claimed the stolen documents contained the Moti Group's intellectual property (IP) which is private, and not for public knowledge.

The "gagging order" has now been set aside in its entirety by Gauteng High Court Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland.

CEO of the Moti Group, Dondo Mogajane was obviously unhappy with the ruling.

The judge in his judgement may have gotten it completely wrong, because of the technicalities that I think he focused on.

Dondo Mogajane, CEO of the Moti Group

We're studying the judgement. Our legal teams are studying the options that are available to us, provided for in-law, and we will pursue those.

Dondo Mogajane, CEO of the Moti Group

We are of the view that this matter is of constitutional nature. It's the right to privacy, vis-à-vis just to give people an unfettered access to steal your documents and use that willy-nilly as they will.

Dondo Mogajane, CEO of the Moti Group

Listen to the audio for more.




3 July 2023 7:06 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Zunaid Moti

More from Business

Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience

3 July 2023 8:42 PM

Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Yoco card machine.

Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes

3 July 2023 7:45 PM

What could be behind these positive numbers?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Botswana government and De Beers reached an agreement following Botswana’s threat to cut ties with the company if talks were unfavourable for the country. Picture: De Beers Group @debeersgroup/Twitter

Botswana cuts new diamond deal with De Beer’s following months of negotiations

3 July 2023 6:53 PM

The deal includes a 25-year extension of De Beers' mining licenses in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'

3 July 2023 5:09 PM

News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property?

3 July 2023 4:41 PM

What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R5 coins © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com

SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists

30 June 2023 6:49 PM

Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the financial markets and caused the rand to collapse last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education

30 June 2023 5:32 PM

South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has declared crypto assets to be financial products in SA. Image: @ promesaartstudio/123rf.com

SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets

29 June 2023 10:01 PM

Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW's Rosslyn manufacturing plant - BMW South Africa on Facebook @BMWSA

BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid

29 June 2023 9:01 PM

The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ammentorp/123rf.com

Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?

29 June 2023 8:12 PM

Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

Soccer

'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'

Business Local

Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years

World

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Bagxeka imayini ngokufa koZama-zama, nayi ne'CODESA' yaphikisayo

3 July 2023 11:57 PM

The day that was: Trending video: Zama Zama mine tragedy, Northern Cape floods

3 July 2023 11:56 PM

Moti Group's Mogajane slams court for setting aside gag order on leaked docs

3 July 2023 11:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA