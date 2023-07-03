Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

The Xiaomi MiBox S Ultra HD 4K Media Box is a media streaming device that gives an all-round incredible viewing and user experience.

The refreshed Xiaomi TV Box S comes complete with a revised controller, built-in Chromecast functionality and the integration of Google Assistant.

Powered by Android TV, the MiBox S provides a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate.

If you've got a TV capable of experiencing the addition of Dolby Vision and HDR10+, then there's that too, to get you excited about this gadget.

With its 4K Ultra HD and HDR playback capabilities, you can enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows in stunning clarity and detail.

The features include:

4k Ultra HD + HDR playback

Disney+, Netflix, DSTV NOW, and more

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & USB connections

Powered by Android TV

Built-in Chromecast & Google Assistant

12 month warranty

Dolby Audio & DTS 2.0+ Digital Out

The Xiaomi MiBox S Ultra HD 4K Media Box retails for as little as R 999.

A lot of people just don't have a Smart TV...or for whatever reason you need to add extra functionality, and that's what this little box does. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

Streaming boxes are the way things are going. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

