Scopa conducting oversite to several train stations on Cape Town central line
CAPE TOWN - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will be conducting an oversight visit to various train stations on Cape Town's central line on Tuesday morning.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is hopeful that it could reopen the entire railway line in December.
A portion of the problematic line between Nyanga to Cape Town was launched by the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, in April.
During the launch, Prasa CEO Hishaam Emeran told the media that more than R650 million was spent to restore Metrorail's trips on the line.
READ MORE:
-
-
City of Cape Town pleased with resumption of some train services on central line
-
Families living along CT's railway line frustrated by relocation delays
This part of the line was inactive for almost three years due to vandalism, infrastructure theft, and people living on tracks in Langa.
Plans to relocate people living in informal settlements along the railway line were derailed.
Scopa said its visit to Khayelitsha, Phillipi and Nyanga on Tuesday would be to do a follow-up on its previous visit to the train stations in April.
During that visit, the committee said it observed security challenges due to repeated incidents of theft, illegal settlement, and vandalism.
The committee said it would also meet with Prasa on Wednesday on the progress made on the relocation of informal settlement dwellers between Philippi and Langa.
Government promised to do everything it could to help Prasa get the central line up and running again.
This article first appeared on EWN : Scopa conducting oversite to several train stations on Cape Town central line
More from Local
Scopa raises questions around security at some central line train stations in CT
Scopa conducted an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time
Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle.Read More
What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter?
Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst, Ruse Moleshe.Read More
The Midday Report Express: VIP protection comes under fire
All the news you need to know.Read More
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'
Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.Read More
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling'
Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing.Read More
Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’
Tahiyya Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit in memory of her late son.Read More
Electricity prices increase for home owners with property valued over R500k
City of Cape Town homeowners report getting fewer units when buying pre-paid electricity - affecting those with property valued over R500k.Read More
[WATCH] Remember the baby Rhino-rescue, Mpho? Here's a happy and sad update
Baby rhino, Mpho, was rescued by the Rhino Orphanage, after growing, she's been moved to a larger boma but there's sad news too.Read More