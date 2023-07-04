



CAPE TOWN - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will be conducting an oversight visit to various train stations on Cape Town's central line on Tuesday morning.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is hopeful that it could reopen the entire railway line in December.

A portion of the problematic line between Nyanga to Cape Town was launched by the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, in April.

During the launch, Prasa CEO Hishaam Emeran told the media that more than R650 million was spent to restore Metrorail's trips on the line.

READ MORE:

This part of the line was inactive for almost three years due to vandalism, infrastructure theft, and people living on tracks in Langa.

Plans to relocate people living in informal settlements along the railway line were derailed.

Scopa said its visit to Khayelitsha, Phillipi and Nyanga on Tuesday would be to do a follow-up on its previous visit to the train stations in April.

During that visit, the committee said it observed security challenges due to repeated incidents of theft, illegal settlement, and vandalism.

The committee said it would also meet with Prasa on Wednesday on the progress made on the relocation of informal settlement dwellers between Philippi and Langa.

Government promised to do everything it could to help Prasa get the central line up and running again.

This article first appeared on EWN : Scopa conducting oversite to several train stations on Cape Town central line