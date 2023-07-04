That notification about your 'parcel' being held at the post office is a SCAM
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dalene Deale, the founder and managing director of BGH Solutions about a recent online scam involving texts or emails about parcels waiting to be collected at the post office.
Listen to the conversation below.
The latest e-commerce scam involves receiving a text message or email asking you to collect a 'parcel' at the post office that doesn't exist.
The text or email will most likely lead you to click on a link to verify personal details and/or pay a release fee for your 'parcel' - that's how fraudsters get your money and your personal details.
Deale says, this request "isn't normal. It isn't usually the process."
Deale reports on stats which show that e-commerce scams increased by 62% and impersonation-fraud grows by 356% year-on-year.
But, Deale says there are some things you can do more of to be aware of post office scammers such as:
• Know if you're waiting for a parcel, if you're not waiting for something you ordered, be wary.
• Get an app like 17Track - which will tell you who the recipient is, "if it comes back as 'unknown' - it's a red flag."
• Click on the website links scammers are sending - if it doesn't exist or result in "error" messages, be extra vigilant.
So, what do you do if you've been scammed?
Deale acknowledges that "it's seldom when fraudsters get brought to prosecution because they could be sitting anywhere but it's important to make a case at the police station."
All in all, exercise vigilance about any parcel-related communication received that you don't have knowledge of.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
