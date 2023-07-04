Streaming issues? Report here
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia'

4 July 2023 11:58 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
construction mafia

Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country.

John Perlman speaks to Roelof Viljoen - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa.

Armed extortion gangs, known as the 'construction mafia' have for a long time been terrorising the building industry.

On sites across the country, these criminal rackets pose a threat to people's lives and livelihoods.

Their nefarious activities are making construction projects more expensive (and dangerous) for both the public and private sectors.

But according to an article in the Daily Maverick, with the help of the SAPS, the construction industry has begun to fight back.

It's an organised business where the same people will go from one site to the other or even travel from one province to another to try and demand this type of payment.

Roelof Viljoen, National Project Manager - Business Against Crime South Africa

Viljoen says that as with any crime, it's about being prepared.

He adds that engaging with the community, whether the project is government or private, is crucial.

It's about engagement from the beginning and ensuring your management on site are aware that has been done.

Roelof Viljoen, National Project Manager - Business Against Crime South Africa

They must have that ammunition to say to the perpetrators, 'we've done our bit, we offer jobs, we have employed people' to be able to say they are aware of what the legal requirements are and that they did comply.

Roelof Viljoen, National Project Manager - Business Against Crime South Africa

The structure to make in roads against this crime is there, it's about implementing it and making sure everyone does their bit.

Roelof Viljoen, National Project Manager - Business Against Crime South Africa

RELATED: Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia'




