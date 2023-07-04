Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms
JOHANNESBURG - The office of Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, has confirmed members of his protection detail were involved in the assault of three people on the N1 in Fourways.
In a statement, Mashatile’s office said the incident occurred at the weekend.
Spokesperson Vukani Mde explains: “I think the only thing that can be said for certain is what general [Fannie] Masemola has said, and how he condemns it. Obviously, we endorse those sentiments.”
Eyewitness News reached out to the owner of the vehicle, but he declined to comment on the matter.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola confirmed the men seen assaulting three members of the public on the N1 in Fourways were members of the VIP Protection Unit and action is being taken against them.
A video, which went viral on social media, showed a group of armed men who were travelling in convoy, assaulting the occupants of a blue Polo.
One of the occupants of the vehicle could be seen being dragged out of the car, with three people assaulted, and a fourth, a woman, sitting back in the car.
Masemola said those responsible are being held responsible for their actions.
"The behaviour of what we all saw is unacceptable.”
He said it was not yet certain what lead up to the incident.
"What happened before that, I can't tell you. We are investigating that, but all we are saying is that the behaviour we are seeing is unacceptable.”
One of the men could be see stomping on the head of one of the three, while the others kick him and a person next to him.
The third person could be seen on the ground on the other side of the road barrier.
The police's Athlenda Mathe said the victims were located.
"Saps [South African Police Service] management have successfully traced the victims of this incident, and the process to obtain their statements continues to find what has transpired.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms
