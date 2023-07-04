



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

BBC has reported that there have been extensive clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the Jenin refugee camp.

Attack helicopters, soldiers on the ground, it is the full deal with Israel going into the Jenin refugee camp. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Israel's defence forces have claimed that within the refugee camp, there has been a build-up of extremism and ‘terrorism.’

They have said that through this offensive they are targeting terrorist infrastructure.

The trouble is, we are still talking about a refugee camp. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

However, Palestinians have claimed this was a war crime.

So far nine Palestinians have been killed and 100 have been wounded.

A wall separating occupied Palestinian territory from Israel. © brunhildeundernst/123rf.com

There is no way of knowing if they were nine militant Palestinians or if they were just civilians going about their business. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Israeli forces launch military offensive in Jenin refugee camp