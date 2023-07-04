[WATCH] 100 000+ people take part in Columbia’s largest-ever PRIDE parade
More than 100 000 people painted Columbia’s capital of Bogota in vibrant colours on Sunday (2 July) as the city hosted its largest-ever Pride parade.
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ ¡Bogotá capital mundial de la diversidad! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜#LeyTransYa 🏳️⚧️ #SeraLeyTrans 🏳️⚧️#Pride #Orgullo2023 @Charlot14081246 @ClaudiaLopez @AngelicaLozanoC pic.twitter.com/cWPO2KKvK3' Natalia Goyeneche (@La_Goye_) July 2, 2023
The city’s first lesbian mayor, Claudia Lopez, called it the largest parade in the country’s history.
“Forty years ago, in the first Pride March there were 30 people, today we are +100 000! The biggest march in history!” she shared on Twitter.
Hace 40 años en la primera Marcha del Orgullo eran 30 personas, hoy somos +100.000! La mayor marcha de la historia!' Claudia López Hernández (@ClaudiaLopez) July 3, 2023
Lleno el Parque Simón Bolívar para honrar las vidas por la igualdad, para celebrar que en Bogotá @sepuedeser y para pedir #LeyTransYa! #MarchaDelOrgullo 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/HRO7SG3iP1
Hoy estamos en la 2da marcha del mes del #OrgulloLGBTIQ+ 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️, es conmovedor ver a Bogotá convertida en un río de amor y colores!' Claudia López Hernández (@ClaudiaLopez) July 2, 2023
Nos unimos para celebrar los avances de la diversidad, honrar la memoria de las personas que han ofrendado su vida en la lucha por la igualdad y… pic.twitter.com/auIAG3vkjZ
The parade began at 2 pm local time at the La Plazoleta del Consejo de Bogota and ended at la Plazoleta de Eventos del Parque Simon Bolivar.
Orgullo en Bogotá 💪🏽🌈🎶💗💙🤍#LeyTransYA pic.twitter.com/9LwI50Qdm4' @maggiewill (@maggiewill) July 3, 2023
Pride events also took place in the neighbouring cities of Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla.
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] 100 000+ people take part in Columbia's largest-ever PRIDE parade
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_197455228_happy-couple-friends-and-portrait-smile-for-gay-or-lgbtq-pride-with-rainbow-flag-in-a-city-proud.html
