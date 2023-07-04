Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on global news all the way from London.
Macaques monkeys who are abused, caged and chained to produce coconuts for coconut milk are amongst the trending topics of the day.
Skip to 3.23 for Gilchrist's view on this one.
Gilchrist says the trendy vegan milk boom, particularly coconut milk, is not always the better option as it puts pressures on coconut farmers in Thailand who are using Macaques monkeys to pick the coconuts.
Despite a three-year-long campaign by animal rights charity PETA in 2019 - some farms in Thailand have continued to force these monkeys into labour.
They are either bred in captivity or robbed from their mothers in the jungle when they are babies.
It's reported that after these monkeys spend countless hours climbing trees to pick coconuts, "they're kept in chains and caged conditions."
Gilchrist adds that the coconut-picking monkeys often have handlers who pull on ropes that are tied around them to control them while they carry out shifts in the treetops.
Handlers have allegedly been using methods of intimidation and brutal punishment to train the macaques including whipping the animals, dangling them by their necks and removing their front teeth to stop them from biting themselves or the farmers.
PETA released this video earlier this year, showing the monkeys' conditions.
WARNING! This video might trigger some readers.
Gilchrist predicts that as the demand for vegan milk grows, these monkeys will continue enduring these conditions.
As Kiewit says, "nothing we touch in a consumerist economy is without exploitation."
While Gilchrist hopes humans can be "better" than this.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
