Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling'





Bongani Bingwa interviews Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi.

The Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, has exonerated President Cyril Ramaphosa from any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The report, which was released by Gcaleka on 30 June 2023, showed that DA leader John Steenhuisen didn't have substantial evidence to prove that Ramaphosa abused his position of power.

While Ramaphosa has been cleared, his head of security Wally Rhoode, and presidential protection official Sergeant Hlulani Rikhotso, were found guilty of improper conduct in their handling of the investigation.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka presents the controversial Phala Phala saga report - among others - on 30 June 2023. Photo: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness

In a statement released by Rise Mzansi, they highlight section 6.1.40 of the report, which indicates that Ramaphosa not only played the role of the farm manager, but as someone who brought sales opportunities.

Zibi says that presidents and ministers are supposed to use business opportunities to benefit the country, not for personal gain.

He adds that the Acting Public Protector has 'chosen' to overlook this while drawing her conclusion.

While highlighting that Gcaleka is just the Acting Public Protector, Zibi called on the public to ensure that Parliament 'does the right thing' by appointing a Public Protector that is committed to the rule of law and acts in the best interest of the country and its people.

It looks like an instance where the objective was to make sure that we investigate in a way that finds nothing. Songezo Zibi, Leader– Rise Mzansi Movement

She has chosen not to see. Songezo Zibi, Leader– Rise Mzansi Movement

She's set the bar very low. Songezo Zibi, Leader– Rise Mzansi Movement

The only thing that we've done well in that report is the grammar and spelling. Songezo Zibi, Leader– Rise Mzansi Movement

This article first appeared on 702 : Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling'