RePAWposed: Artists artwork a new lease on life to support animals in need
20 talented local artists are transforming old and unwanted paintings discovered in secondhand stores.
20 local artists have joined forces to show their support for a local animal charity by transforming old and unwanted paintings found in thrift stores with their own unique style.
Inspired by Noordhoek painter Ingrid Altmann’s 'This Old Painting Range', the original art works have been given a new lease of life thanks to the imaginations of these local artists.
The paintings will go under the hammer this weekend at Noordhoek Art Point's RePAWposed auction in aid of TEARS animal shelter.
These artworks tell stories of transformation, hope, and the boundless possibilities of art.Amy Kruger, Noordhoek Art Point
The TEARS Fundraiser Art Auction is not just an opportunity to acquire unique artworks, but also a chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals.Amy Kruger, Noordhoek Art Point
The pieces are currently on display at Noordhoek Art Point and the auction will take place at the same venue on 8 July at 17:00.
RELATED: Non-fungible tokens: SA’s first physical NFT art gallery opens in Joburg
Source : Flux Communications supplied
More from Local
Scopa raises questions around security at some central line train stations in CT
Scopa conducted an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time
Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle.Read More
What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter?
Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst, Ruse Moleshe.Read More
The Midday Report Express: VIP protection comes under fire
All the news you need to know.Read More
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'
Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.Read More
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling'
Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing.Read More
Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’
Tahiyya Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit in memory of her late son.Read More
Electricity prices increase for home owners with property valued over R500k
City of Cape Town homeowners report getting fewer units when buying pre-paid electricity - affecting those with property valued over R500k.Read More
[WATCH] Remember the baby Rhino-rescue, Mpho? Here's a happy and sad update
Baby rhino, Mpho, was rescued by the Rhino Orphanage, after growing, she's been moved to a larger boma but there's sad news too.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car
Experience France in Franschhoek at the Bastille Festival from 15 – 16 July
Hurry, tickets are selling quickly!Read More
How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in
Many of us have probably used an electronic signature at some point in our life rather than signing by hand.Read More
Superfan leaves everything he owns to Neymar in his will
The 30-year-old anonymous fan reportedly tried unsuccessfully to give his assets to the Paris Saint-Germain footballer before, but the will was a legal way to do it.Read More
YARD: The Dog's Bollocks voted one of the world's best burger spots in Cape Town
Discover your next burger and pizza spot in Gardens.Read More
[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover
So THIS is what Barbie's dream house would look like if she decided to move to Mzansi (according to AI, at least)Read More
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'
Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years.Read More
ChatGPT is here to stay... here's what's next
After the popularity of ChatGPT, here are four technologies that could make a difference next.Read More
Scar needs a fur-ever loving home after suffering physical and emotional trauma
Meet Scar...a tortured and terrified dog transformed by the love and care of the SPCA who's now ready for a loving home.Read More