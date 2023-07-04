RePAWposed: Artists artwork a new lease on life to support animals in need





20 talented local artists are transforming old and unwanted paintings discovered in secondhand stores.

20 local artists have joined forces to show their support for a local animal charity by transforming old and unwanted paintings found in thrift stores with their own unique style.

Inspired by Noordhoek painter Ingrid Altmann’s 'This Old Painting Range', the original art works have been given a new lease of life thanks to the imaginations of these local artists.

The paintings will go under the hammer this weekend at Noordhoek Art Point's RePAWposed auction in aid of TEARS animal shelter.

These artworks tell stories of transformation, hope, and the boundless possibilities of art. Amy Kruger, Noordhoek Art Point

The TEARS Fundraiser Art Auction is not just an opportunity to acquire unique artworks, but also a chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals. Amy Kruger, Noordhoek Art Point

The pieces are currently on display at Noordhoek Art Point and the auction will take place at the same venue on 8 July at 17:00.

