[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover





Check out these AI-generated Barbie dream houses - which one is your favorite?

The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

There's just over a fortnight to go until the Barbie movie hits the big screen in South Africa, but for those who simply can't wait here's some Barbie-related content to keep you going.

Following on from a recent Buzz Feed article showing AI-generated images of what the Mattel maven's 'dream house' would look like in all 50 US states, creatives have now turned their attention to dreaming up a global property portfolio in the famous fashion doll's signature pink style.

Check out this 'South African' dream house, which we think wouldn't look out of place in Llandudno or Camps Bay!

South Africa

Brazil

South Sudan

Tanzania

Turkey

Click here for the full list

Click below to watch the official trailer for 'Barbie' which opens at the South African box office on 21 July

Comedian Will Ferrell, who plays a Mattel CEO in the flick, has called the film “the ultimate example of high art and low art... an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society”.

