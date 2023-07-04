Streaming issues? Report here
World
arrow_forward
World

Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia

4 July 2023 10:57 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
conspiracy theory
Mosquitoes
War in Ukraine

Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, the Kremlin is concerned about military mosquitoes.

The Kremlin believes the United States is developing biological weapons against Russia... using insects.

Russian politicians are accusing the United States of developing a formal programme to infect mosquitos with killer viruses and to set them loose in Russia.

The alleged Pentagon project has been nicknamed 'Operation Allied Insects'.

I wonder if they saw Operation AI and thought of Allied Insects as opposed to Artificial Intelligence.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Picture: Jimmy Chan on pexels
Picture: Jimmy Chan on pexels

Infected mission mozzies, could that really be a thing? Surely not.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia




