



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, the Kremlin is concerned about military mosquitoes.

The Kremlin believes the United States is developing biological weapons against Russia... using insects.

Russian politicians are accusing the United States of developing a formal programme to infect mosquitos with killer viruses and to set them loose in Russia.

The alleged Pentagon project has been nicknamed 'Operation Allied Insects'.

I wonder if they saw Operation AI and thought of Allied Insects as opposed to Artificial Intelligence. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Picture: Jimmy Chan on pexels

Infected mission mozzies, could that really be a thing? Surely not. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia