Mashatile entrusts Cele to 'do the right thing' amid VIP Protect Unit assault
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has spoken out after a shocking video of members of a VIP Protection Unit assaulting three people went viral on social media.
In the video, a group of armed men are seen assaulting occupants of a blue VW Polo on the N1 in Fourways.
Are they legally allowed to do this? pic.twitter.com/iszVudnXLN' Elon Muskandi (@KeithTopG) July 3, 2023
In a statement obtained by Clement Manyathela, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said 'Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner'.
Mashatile is urging an enraged public to remain patient and give the necessary space while SAPS investigates the incident.
The statement adds that "The Deputy President has full confidence in the SAPS under the leadership of Minister Bheki Cele and the command of General Masemola to do the right thing".
BREAKING : The deputy president Paul Mashatile has FINALLY released a statement about the behaviour of his VIP protectors after we revealed on #TheCMShow this morning on @Radio702 that this was his protectors. pic.twitter.com/0n8SdvkwlG' Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) July 4, 2023
RELATED: Masemola confirms men assaulting people on N1 are VIP Protection Unit members
