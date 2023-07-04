Electricity prices increase for home owners with property valued over R500k
A number of City of Cape Town electricity customers have been given a fright with their latest prepaid electricity purchases, receiving significantly fewer units than previously - even after taking into account the tariff increase that took effect from 1 July.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Siseko Mbandezi, Mayoral Committee Member for Finance for the City of Cape Town.
Listen to the conversation below.
If you've noticed an increase in your electricity bill lately, it's because the City's electricity tariffs increased on 1 July.
Mbandezi says home owners with property valued at R500k and above will be affected the most.
A woman reported that for every R10 electricity, she received 5.6 units. After 1 July, she now gets 2.9 units for every R10 because her R490k property was re-evaluated at R500k by the City.
Mbandezi reports that home owners earning less than R7.5k per month can qualify for rates rebates and support but it's up to you to visit a City office with your ID/grant/pension/bank documents to benefit from the support - provided you meet the criteria for it.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/build-a-house-house-for-sale-4503738/
