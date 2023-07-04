Streaming issues? Report here
Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’

4 July 2023 12:25 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
New BeginningZ NPO

Tahiyya Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit in memory of her late son.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tahiyya Hassim, founder and director of the New BeginningZ non-profit organisation.

Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit organisation to not only honour her son but share the love she has with other children.

The organisation focuses on providing care for children in need, ranging from abandoned newborns to children up to the age of 18 who require any sort of assistance.

Everything happens for a reason and although the accident 22 years ago was tragic and a massive loss, I used that pain to turn it into something remarkable. All the love I would have given my one son, I have given to this entire organisation to provide for others.

Tahiyya Hassim, Founder – New BeginningZ

She adds that in the beginning, the organisation was mainly about filling a gap that losing her son created, but it has since grown into something remarkable.

It has been an honour and a privilege to serve my life in honour of the memory of my son and help those who are less fortunate.

Tahiyya Hassim, Founder – New BeginningZ

Anyone looking to support the organisation can donate items such as baby toiletries, nappies, wipes, bum cream, good quality bottles, blankets, baby food, as well as non-perishable food items.

Find out more on the New BeginningZ website here.

Scroll above to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’




