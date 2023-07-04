Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tahiyya Hassim, founder and director of the New BeginningZ non-profit organisation.
Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit organisation to not only honour her son but share the love she has with other children.
The organisation focuses on providing care for children in need, ranging from abandoned newborns to children up to the age of 18 who require any sort of assistance.
Everything happens for a reason and although the accident 22 years ago was tragic and a massive loss, I used that pain to turn it into something remarkable. All the love I would have given my one son, I have given to this entire organisation to provide for others.Tahiyya Hassim, Founder – New BeginningZ
She adds that in the beginning, the organisation was mainly about filling a gap that losing her son created, but it has since grown into something remarkable.
It has been an honour and a privilege to serve my life in honour of the memory of my son and help those who are less fortunate.Tahiyya Hassim, Founder – New BeginningZ
Anyone looking to support the organisation can donate items such as baby toiletries, nappies, wipes, bum cream, good quality bottles, blankets, baby food, as well as non-perishable food items.
Find out more on the New BeginningZ website here.
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/child-african-africa-kenya-people-279975/
More from Local
Scopa raises questions around security at some central line train stations in CT
Scopa conducted an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time
Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle.Read More
What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter?
Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst, Ruse Moleshe.Read More
The Midday Report Express: VIP protection comes under fire
All the news you need to know.Read More
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'
Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.Read More
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling'
Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing.Read More
Electricity prices increase for home owners with property valued over R500k
City of Cape Town homeowners report getting fewer units when buying pre-paid electricity - affecting those with property valued over R500k.Read More
[WATCH] Remember the baby Rhino-rescue, Mpho? Here's a happy and sad update
Baby rhino, Mpho, was rescued by the Rhino Orphanage, after growing, she's been moved to a larger boma but there's sad news too.Read More
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia'
Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country.Read More