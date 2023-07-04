New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map





The highly anticipated 'Barbie' movie, set to hit theatres on 21 July, has been banned in Vietnam for allegedly featuring a map of the South China Sea.

A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a ‘nine dash line’, which Vietnam has long disputed.

The map is shown the movie's official trailer. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures (screenshot)

Vietnam’s state media says this violates its sovereignty.

“We do not grant license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line," Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema told the local media.

Vietnam and China have had longstanding territorial claims to what is described as a potentially energy-rich stretch of the South China Sea.

'Barbie' is not the first film to be banned by the Southeast Asian country.

Unchartered (2022) and the animation Abominable (2019) were pulled for the same season.

