What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter?
Why are we not seeing stages 8 and 10 loadshedding as many people threatened ahead of winter?
There are two reasons says Moleshe. Supply and demand.
Eskom has improved the performance of the plants, energy availability factor used to hover around 48% - it is now averaging around 60%.Ruse Moleshe, Energy analyst
The Eskom board said they will increase energy availability to 60% then 65% and 70% by 2024/25 (in 2 years).
Secondly, the demand is significantly lower than forecasted for winter, as they have been focusing on 34 000 megawatts, they are now hovering somewhere around 31 000 megawatts.
So basically, the winter peak is not where it is supposed to be, which gives them room to do maintenance and also reduce the stages of loadshedding between stage 1 and 3.
Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, did not say when he believed the country would leave loadshedding behind, saying he would not make any public pronouncements about dates.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200607493/149596337-johannesburg-south-africa-april-11-2012-electric-power-distribution-plant-facility.jpg
More from Local
Scopa raises questions around security at some central line train stations in CT
Scopa conducted an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time
Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle.Read More
The Midday Report Express: VIP protection comes under fire
All the news you need to know.Read More
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'
Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.Read More
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling'
Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing.Read More
Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’
Tahiyya Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit in memory of her late son.Read More
Electricity prices increase for home owners with property valued over R500k
City of Cape Town homeowners report getting fewer units when buying pre-paid electricity - affecting those with property valued over R500k.Read More
[WATCH] Remember the baby Rhino-rescue, Mpho? Here's a happy and sad update
Baby rhino, Mpho, was rescued by the Rhino Orphanage, after growing, she's been moved to a larger boma but there's sad news too.Read More
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia'
Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country.Read More