YARD: The Dog's Bollocks voted one of the world's best burger spots in Cape Town
It's Tuesday, so it's time for a taste test!
Clarence Ford taste-tests, Yard (home of The Dog's Bollocks burger meal) and chats to its Managing Director, Eugene Smith while tasting some burgers and wings.
Listen to his verdict below.
Smith says Yard: The Dogs Bollocks was voted #34 on the list of the world's best burger spots.
Big 7 Travel awarded the restaurant this spot after sending anonymous judges and food reviewers to their restaurant over a span of a year.
So, what makes this spot one of the best?
It's not just a burger spot, wings and their famous Pizza Warehouse that will get your mouth watering since the dough bases are versatile and hand-stretched.
Yard is also famous for generous portions, locally made sauces with a kick, versatile pizza toppings which are globally inspired, and epic (and unique) menu item names - you'll find things like 'the vag' on the menu and it'll probably be delish.
Smith says, your taste buds are in for a free trip around the world with their classic and gourmet options.
See for yourself.
When a listener heard Yard was in for a taste-test, they couldn't help but call in to recommend this spot for "big ass burgers and it's brilliant" while Clarence recommends it for being "hot, lekker and amazing."
Find them at 6 Roodehek St, Gardens - they're open daily, between 9am and 10pm.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CpSlWG3Kh-y/?hl=en
