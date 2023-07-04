YARD: The Dog's Bollocks voted one of the world's best burger spots in Cape Town





It's Tuesday, so it's time for a taste test!

Clarence Ford taste-tests, Yard (home of The Dog's Bollocks burger meal) and chats to its Managing Director, Eugene Smith while tasting some burgers and wings.

Listen to his verdict below.

Smith says Yard: The Dogs Bollocks was voted #34 on the list of the world's best burger spots.

Big 7 Travel awarded the restaurant this spot after sending anonymous judges and food reviewers to their restaurant over a span of a year.

So, what makes this spot one of the best?

It's not just a burger spot, wings and their famous Pizza Warehouse that will get your mouth watering since the dough bases are versatile and hand-stretched.

Yard is also famous for generous portions, locally made sauces with a kick, versatile pizza toppings which are globally inspired, and epic (and unique) menu item names - you'll find things like 'the vag' on the menu and it'll probably be delish.

Smith says, your taste buds are in for a free trip around the world with their classic and gourmet options.

See for yourself.

When a listener heard Yard was in for a taste-test, they couldn't help but call in to recommend this spot for "big ass burgers and it's brilliant" while Clarence recommends it for being "hot, lekker and amazing."

Find them at 6 Roodehek St, Gardens - they're open daily, between 9am and 10pm.