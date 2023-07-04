How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator.
In the digital age many things are moving online, including the way we sign documents.
Rather than printing out a document, e-signatures offer a convenient, environmentally friendly, and legally binding way to sign.
According to Knowles, there are a few different types of electronic signatures which have different benefits and levels of security.
The first is a simple electronic signature, which is a very simple representation of a person’s signature.
These are easy to make but have limited legal weight.
The problem with electronic signatures that we do at home… is that they can be easily forged.Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator
The second type is a biometric signature which uses a person’s voice pattern, fingerprint or other biometric data.
They provide a very strong level of authentication.Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator
There is a digital signature which uses ‘cryptographic technology’ and is widely accepted for legal purposes.
Finally, people may use a qualified electronic signature which has strict requirements to meet and has the most legal validity and enforceability of all e-signatures.
Knowles says that when we are making use of electronic signatures of any kind, it is important to take extra precautions, especially when assets or wills are involved.
It does not matter who you got the mail from or where the letter came from, double check.Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator
I never accept a scanned signature, I always phone and check.Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/electronic_signature.html
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car
Experience France in Franschhoek at the Bastille Festival from 15 – 16 July
Hurry, tickets are selling quickly!Read More
Superfan leaves everything he owns to Neymar in his will
The 30-year-old anonymous fan reportedly tried unsuccessfully to give his assets to the Paris Saint-Germain footballer before, but the will was a legal way to do it.Read More
YARD: The Dog's Bollocks voted one of the world's best burger spots in Cape Town
Discover your next burger and pizza spot in Gardens.Read More
[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover
So THIS is what Barbie's dream house would look like if she decided to move to Mzansi (according to AI, at least)Read More
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'
Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years.Read More
ChatGPT is here to stay... here's what's next
After the popularity of ChatGPT, here are four technologies that could make a difference next.Read More
RePAWposed: Artists artwork a new lease on life to support animals in need
The reimagined artwork will go under the hammer this weekend as part of a fundraiser for TEARS animal charity.Read More
Scar needs a fur-ever loving home after suffering physical and emotional trauma
Meet Scar...a tortured and terrified dog transformed by the love and care of the SPCA who's now ready for a loving home.Read More