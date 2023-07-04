



Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator.

In the digital age many things are moving online, including the way we sign documents.

Rather than printing out a document, e-signatures offer a convenient, environmentally friendly, and legally binding way to sign.

According to Knowles, there are a few different types of electronic signatures which have different benefits and levels of security.

The first is a simple electronic signature, which is a very simple representation of a person’s signature.

These are easy to make but have limited legal weight.

The problem with electronic signatures that we do at home… is that they can be easily forged. Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator

The second type is a biometric signature which uses a person’s voice pattern, fingerprint or other biometric data.

They provide a very strong level of authentication. Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator

There is a digital signature which uses ‘cryptographic technology’ and is widely accepted for legal purposes.

Finally, people may use a qualified electronic signature which has strict requirements to meet and has the most legal validity and enforceability of all e-signatures.

Knowles says that when we are making use of electronic signatures of any kind, it is important to take extra precautions, especially when assets or wills are involved.

It does not matter who you got the mail from or where the letter came from, double check. Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator

Picture: 123rf.com

I never accept a scanned signature, I always phone and check. Sharon Knowles, Certified Cyber Security Investigator

This article first appeared on 702 : How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in