Best of CapeTalk
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Scopa raises questions around security at some central line train stations in CT Scopa conducted an oversight visit to stations between Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Tuesday. 4 July 2023 3:38 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle. 4 July 2023 2:59 PM
What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter? Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst, Ruse Moleshe. 4 July 2023 2:23 PM
View all Local
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few' Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994. 4 July 2023 1:31 PM
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling' Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing. 4 July 2023 12:40 PM
The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections? In a joint statement, the group says it foresees the ANC losing its 50+ majority for the first time. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Politics
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia' Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country. 4 July 2023 11:58 AM
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car How fast can you actually go? 4 July 2023 5:54 PM
Experience France in Franschhoek at the Bastille Festival from 15 – 16 July Hurry, tickets are selling quickly! 4 July 2023 3:42 PM
How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in Many of us have probably used an electronic signature at some point in our life rather than signing by hand. 4 July 2023 3:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike. 4 July 2023 4:36 PM
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
View all Sport
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'. 4 July 2023 1:39 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South? Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise. 4 July 2023 12:58 PM
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry. 4 July 2023 11:38 AM
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses. 4 July 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Experience France in Franschhoek at the Bastille Festival from 15 – 16 July

4 July 2023 3:42 PM
by Amy Fraser
Franshhoek
Bastille festival

Hurry, tickets are selling quickly!

Crystal Orderson interviews Ruth McCourt, CEO of Franschhoek Wine Valley.

Franschhoek will be celebrating its centuries-old French Huguenot heritage with its annual Bastille Festival on 15 and 16 July.

With lots to see and do, it's the perfect excuse for a weekend away with the whole family to indulge in the food and wines of Franschhoek.

And even better, you can make the most of the special Bastille packages offered by a plethora of hotels and guest houses, many of which include a complimentary bottle of Franschhoek wine – who can say no to a free bottle of wine?

Get your red, white and blue ready and purchase a ticket to experience the French ambience.

We've got enough accommodation to accommodate our visitors for the weekend.

Ruth McCourt, CEO – Franschhoek Wine Valley

The whole main road is children-friendly.

Ruth McCourt, CEO – Franschhoek Wine Valley

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




More from Lifestyle

Car acceleration/ Pexels: PublicDomainPictures

[LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car

4 July 2023 5:54 PM

How fast can you actually go?

Picture: 123rf.com

How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in

4 July 2023 3:09 PM

Many of us have probably used an electronic signature at some point in our life rather than signing by hand.

Football player, Neymar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Antoine Dellenbach

Superfan leaves everything he owns to Neymar in his will

4 July 2023 2:33 PM

The 30-year-old anonymous fan reportedly tried unsuccessfully to give his assets to the Paris Saint-Germain footballer before, but the will was a legal way to do it.

Image source: screengrab from @yardcapetown Instagram page

YARD: The Dog's Bollocks voted one of the world's best burger spots in Cape Town

4 July 2023 2:11 PM

Discover your next burger and pizza spot in Gardens.

[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover

4 July 2023 1:23 PM

So THIS is what Barbie's dream house would look like if she decided to move to Mzansi (according to AI, at least)

Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'

4 July 2023 11:19 AM

Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years.

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

ChatGPT is here to stay... here's what's next

4 July 2023 11:08 AM

After the popularity of ChatGPT, here are four technologies that could make a difference next.

Lessor Spotted Tree Octopus” by Tuesday Houston.

RePAWposed: Artists artwork a new lease on life to support animals in need

4 July 2023 10:44 AM

The reimagined artwork will go under the hammer this weekend as part of a fundraiser for TEARS animal charity.

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA website: www.capespca.co.za

Scar needs a fur-ever loving home after suffering physical and emotional trauma

4 July 2023 10:25 AM

Meet Scar...a tortured and terrified dog transformed by the love and care of the SPCA who's now ready for a loving home.

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

[WATCH] 100 000+ people take part in Columbia’s largest-ever PRIDE parade

4 July 2023 9:40 AM

This year's Pride parade was the biggest in the country's history.

Kwezanamuhla: Lizoqalwa phansi icala likaMeyiwa, idl' ubhedu iMo Faya kaDJ Sbu

4 July 2023 9:44 PM

The day that was: Vicious attack by Mashatile's security, Meyiwa trial restart

4 July 2023 9:44 PM

Brink accuses Lesufi of ignoring calls to assist Hammanskraal cholera victims

4 July 2023 7:52 PM

