Experience France in Franschhoek at the Bastille Festival from 15 – 16 July





Crystal Orderson interviews Ruth McCourt, CEO of Franschhoek Wine Valley.

Franschhoek will be celebrating its centuries-old French Huguenot heritage with its annual Bastille Festival on 15 and 16 July.

With lots to see and do, it's the perfect excuse for a weekend away with the whole family to indulge in the food and wines of Franschhoek.

And even better, you can make the most of the special Bastille packages offered by a plethora of hotels and guest houses, many of which include a complimentary bottle of Franschhoek wine – who can say no to a free bottle of wine?

Get your red, white and blue ready and purchase a ticket to experience the French ambience.

We've got enough accommodation to accommodate our visitors for the weekend. Ruth McCourt, CEO – Franschhoek Wine Valley

The whole main road is children-friendly. Ruth McCourt, CEO – Franschhoek Wine Valley

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.