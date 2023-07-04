Experience France in Franschhoek at the Bastille Festival from 15 – 16 July
Crystal Orderson interviews Ruth McCourt, CEO of Franschhoek Wine Valley.
Franschhoek will be celebrating its centuries-old French Huguenot heritage with its annual Bastille Festival on 15 and 16 July.
With lots to see and do, it's the perfect excuse for a weekend away with the whole family to indulge in the food and wines of Franschhoek.
And even better, you can make the most of the special Bastille packages offered by a plethora of hotels and guest houses, many of which include a complimentary bottle of Franschhoek wine – who can say no to a free bottle of wine?
Get your red, white and blue ready and purchase a ticket to experience the French ambience.
We've got enough accommodation to accommodate our visitors for the weekend.Ruth McCourt, CEO – Franschhoek Wine Valley
The whole main road is children-friendly.Ruth McCourt, CEO – Franschhoek Wine Valley
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car
How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in
Many of us have probably used an electronic signature at some point in our life rather than signing by hand.Read More
Superfan leaves everything he owns to Neymar in his will
The 30-year-old anonymous fan reportedly tried unsuccessfully to give his assets to the Paris Saint-Germain footballer before, but the will was a legal way to do it.Read More
YARD: The Dog's Bollocks voted one of the world's best burger spots in Cape Town
Discover your next burger and pizza spot in Gardens.Read More
[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover
So THIS is what Barbie's dream house would look like if she decided to move to Mzansi (according to AI, at least)Read More
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'
Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years.Read More
ChatGPT is here to stay... here's what's next
After the popularity of ChatGPT, here are four technologies that could make a difference next.Read More
RePAWposed: Artists artwork a new lease on life to support animals in need
The reimagined artwork will go under the hammer this weekend as part of a fundraiser for TEARS animal charity.Read More
Scar needs a fur-ever loving home after suffering physical and emotional trauma
Meet Scar...a tortured and terrified dog transformed by the love and care of the SPCA who's now ready for a loving home.Read More