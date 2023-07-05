'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle All the news you need to know. 5 July 2023 1:48 PM
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Local
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma t... 5 July 2023 11:43 AM
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together' Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament. 5 July 2023 8:51 AM
View all Politics
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world. 5 July 2023 12:54 PM
Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the economy R161 billion – economists It's not business as usual for staff struggling with their well-being. 5 July 2023 7:18 AM
View all Business
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger. 5 July 2023 2:20 PM
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do... An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill. 5 July 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Want to go DIVING? Tourist drives a car into a harbour using a GPS The same incident with a tourist plunging into the harbour occurred a month prior. 5 July 2023 12:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike. 4 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Sport
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about divorce rumours with a statement asking the public to respect their privacy.... 5 July 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies

5 July 2023 1:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
disruption
business innovation
Disruptive innovators
BUSINESS STRATEGY
disruptive change

Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".

Gateways Business Consultants' Ian Mann reviews the new book by W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne - on The Money Show.

- Disruption, for all its innovation, can be destructive - displacing jobs, companies and even entire industries

- 'Nondisruptive' creation is possible and important for the future, say the authors of Beyond Disruption

Related story:

BOOK REVIEW How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them

@ alexan107/123rf.com
@ alexan107/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Bruce Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed "Beyond Disruption: Innovate and Achieve Growth without Displacing Industries, Companies, or Jobs".

Whitfield says he loves the premise of the book, which is to "make new market space and make the competition irrelevant".

It's written by W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, authors of the best-seller "Blue Ocean Strategy".

Image: Blue Ocean Strategy on Facebook
Image: Blue Ocean Strategy on Facebook

This idea of disruption has become very, very popular... Already in 1942 an Austrian economist wrote 'wherever you have creation, you'll have destruction'... What the two authors realised... is that there's something else called non-disruption...

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

...because when you put something new in, it means some people are out of work... but there's a massive opportunity in non-disruption, which is what this book is all about.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

A non-disruptive innovation is one that's close to what has already been there... One good example is esports (electronic sports). Here you have another sport which doesn't in any way affect sports that exist... There's nothing physical about it; it's aspirational because you watch some of the best players in the world play games with each other.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The top esports events are attracting 50 000 attendees to a live event, but in addition to that there are 100 million people online. This is a billion-dollar industry. They guesstimate that there 175 million fans, and no disruption at all.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

There are so many ways in which non-disruption has improved life.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

It's so often the everyday stuff that is changed by one really good idea that fundamentally changes people's life experience... and the way an industry can work. This book strikes me as one of these wonderful books that if you're a bright spark that thinks they can change the world, you should really be reading it.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Description on Amazon:

Blue Ocean Strategy, the #1 global bestseller, forever changed how the world thinks about strategy. Now W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne offer up a bold, new idea that will transform how we all think about innovation and growth.

Disruption dominates innovation theory and practice. But disruption, for all its power, is destructive—displacing jobs, companies, and even entire industries. Are we missing an alternative approach to innovation and growth?

With three decades of research, the #1 global bestselling authors of Blue Ocean Strategy, W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, reveal another way to innovate and grow. Just as Blue Ocean Strategy redefined the essence of strategy as creating not competing, Beyond Disruption redefines and expands the existing view of innovation by introducing a new approach, nondisruptive creation, that is free from the destructive displacement that happens when innovators set out to disrupt.

Kim and Mauborgne reveal the distinct advantages of nondisruptive creation to business and society, showing how this new approach to innovation allows companies to grow while also being a force for good. With examples that reach across all sectors of the economy and a practical framework for guiding innovation efforts, this book shows:

  • Why nondisruptive creation matters to all of us and why it is likely to become even more important in the future
  • How it complements disruption and how you can identify and execute on nondisruptive opportunities
  • How companies can more thoughtfully pursue their growth and innovation strategies in a way that better balances business and society

A practical guide for driving innovation and growth, the rich research behind the book, coupled with its frame-breaking message, make it the must-read book for the next generation of innovators.

Scroll up to listen to Mann's review




5 July 2023 1:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
disruption
business innovation
Disruptive innovators
BUSINESS STRATEGY
disruptive change

More from Business

Interest rates are rising around the world. © takasuu/123rf.com

Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)

5 July 2023 1:37 PM

South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Three people were assaulted allegedly by police officers. Picture: Screenshot @KeithTopG/twitter

SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?

5 July 2023 1:22 PM

After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© citadelle/123rf.com

Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again

5 July 2023 12:54 PM

Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Striking Cosatu members in Pretoria on 7 October 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'

5 July 2023 8:51 AM

Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the economy R161 billion – economists

5 July 2023 7:18 AM

It's not business as usual for staff struggling with their well-being.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: wal_172619 on Pixabay

Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia'

4 July 2023 11:58 AM

Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience

3 July 2023 8:42 PM

Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Yoco card machine.

Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes

3 July 2023 7:45 PM

What could be behind these positive numbers?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: AmaBhungane logo. Picture: amabhungane.co.za

Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside

3 July 2023 7:06 PM

The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflattering articles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Botswana government and De Beers reached an agreement following Botswana’s threat to cut ties with the company if talks were unfavourable for the country. Picture: De Beers Group @debeersgroup/Twitter

Botswana cuts new diamond deal with De Beer’s following months of negotiations

3 July 2023 6:53 PM

The deal includes a 25-year extension of De Beers' mining licenses in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image source: Cape of Good Hope's SPCA website

Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten

5 July 2023 2:20 PM

Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: water meter

[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...

5 July 2023 1:51 PM

An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Want to go DIVING? Tourist drives a car into a harbour using a GPS

5 July 2023 12:58 PM

The same incident with a tourist plunging into the harbour occurred a month prior.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Access Park's website: accessparkkenilworth.co.za

Access Park is still going strong... 35 years with over 100 stores

5 July 2023 12:41 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Desireë White, centre manager for Access Park in Kenilworth about its variety and value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Joey Chestnut Instagram page

[WATCH] Man wins hot dog eating competition after downing 62 hot dogs

5 July 2023 12:37 PM

Reigning hot dog eating champion, Joey Chestnut ate his way to his 16th overall win by downing 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Nokia621

Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art?

5 July 2023 12:24 PM

The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cristiano Ronaldo jams along to 'Ma Gang' by Costa Titch. Photo: Instagram/cristiano (screenshot)

[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing

5 July 2023 12:06 PM

From South Africa to the world!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @arrivealive.co.za/Instagram screenshot

[WATCH] Cyclist narrowly escapes being squashed by two trucks

5 July 2023 11:53 AM

Arrive Alive posted a video of a cyclist who almost gets caught between two trucks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Aaa12683

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours

5 July 2023 11:30 AM

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about divorce rumours with a statement asking the public to respect their privacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Максим Травкин/123rf.com

U-Turn Ministries tackles homelessness through voluntary rehabilitation

5 July 2023 10:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, CEO of U-Turn Ministries, about the organisation's unique take on homelessness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Photo: Pexels/Dan Galvani Sommavilla

'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist

5 July 2023 9:58 AM

Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’

29 June 2023 6:37 AM

Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from British Airways' 'A British Original' campaign on britishairways.com

Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel

28 June 2023 9:03 PM

The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A highly darkened surface of the Greenland ice sheet, rich in algae and incised with rivers of meltwater. The Conversation

Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study

27 June 2023 10:16 AM

The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine

26 June 2023 8:08 AM

Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres burn just meters from the police station on 6 April 2022 as Diepsloot residents protest over crime in the area. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

22 June 2023 7:16 AM

There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sea Point accident was FIRST EVER tandem paragliding fatality in South Africa

Local

Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'

Local Business Politics

'You can't go around beating people even if they're shooting at your convoy'

Local

EWN Highlights

N1 assault: Police, private security officials not above the law - experts

5 July 2023 3:35 PM

Phala Phala report: Attacks on PP 'unwarranted & undermine democracy' - Mbalula

5 July 2023 3:08 PM

Banyana Banyana, Safa reach deal over deadlock ahead of WC departure

5 July 2023 2:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA