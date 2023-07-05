'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Gateways Business Consultants' Ian Mann reviews the new book by W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne - on The Money Show.
- Disruption, for all its innovation, can be destructive - displacing jobs, companies and even entire industries
- 'Nondisruptive' creation is possible and important for the future, say the authors of Beyond Disruption
Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Bruce Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.
Mann reviewed "Beyond Disruption: Innovate and Achieve Growth without Displacing Industries, Companies, or Jobs".
Whitfield says he loves the premise of the book, which is to "make new market space and make the competition irrelevant".
It's written by W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, authors of the best-seller "Blue Ocean Strategy".
This idea of disruption has become very, very popular... Already in 1942 an Austrian economist wrote 'wherever you have creation, you'll have destruction'... What the two authors realised... is that there's something else called non-disruption...Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
...because when you put something new in, it means some people are out of work... but there's a massive opportunity in non-disruption, which is what this book is all about.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
A non-disruptive innovation is one that's close to what has already been there... One good example is esports (electronic sports). Here you have another sport which doesn't in any way affect sports that exist... There's nothing physical about it; it's aspirational because you watch some of the best players in the world play games with each other.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
The top esports events are attracting 50 000 attendees to a live event, but in addition to that there are 100 million people online. This is a billion-dollar industry. They guesstimate that there 175 million fans, and no disruption at all.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
There are so many ways in which non-disruption has improved life.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
It's so often the everyday stuff that is changed by one really good idea that fundamentally changes people's life experience... and the way an industry can work. This book strikes me as one of these wonderful books that if you're a bright spark that thinks they can change the world, you should really be reading it.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Description on Amazon:
Blue Ocean Strategy, the #1 global bestseller, forever changed how the world thinks about strategy. Now W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne offer up a bold, new idea that will transform how we all think about innovation and growth.
Disruption dominates innovation theory and practice. But disruption, for all its power, is destructive—displacing jobs, companies, and even entire industries. Are we missing an alternative approach to innovation and growth?
With three decades of research, the #1 global bestselling authors of Blue Ocean Strategy, W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, reveal another way to innovate and grow. Just as Blue Ocean Strategy redefined the essence of strategy as creating not competing, Beyond Disruption redefines and expands the existing view of innovation by introducing a new approach, nondisruptive creation, that is free from the destructive displacement that happens when innovators set out to disrupt.
Kim and Mauborgne reveal the distinct advantages of nondisruptive creation to business and society, showing how this new approach to innovation allows companies to grow while also being a force for good. With examples that reach across all sectors of the economy and a practical framework for guiding innovation efforts, this book shows:
- Why nondisruptive creation matters to all of us and why it is likely to become even more important in the future
- How it complements disruption and how you can identify and execute on nondisruptive opportunities
- How companies can more thoughtfully pursue their growth and innovation strategies in a way that better balances business and society
A practical guide for driving innovation and growth, the rich research behind the book, coupled with its frame-breaking message, make it the must-read book for the next generation of innovators.
