What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?
Bruce Whitfield chats to Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.
- In today's world it's becoming incredibly hard for small businesses to market themselves
- Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers and sealing the deal
What are you selling when you first call a potential customer - a deal, a product or a relationship?
This is an important consideration emphasizes small business guru Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.
"You are focusing on the wrong thing unless you can find, win, and hold customers."
In today's world it's becoming incredibly hard for small businesses to market themselves, especially with the changing face of social media he says.
The promises all these platforms made: Why don't you create interesting content, build a following... and when you wish to offer your services or products to the community you've worked hard to build on our platforms, we'll give you access to them, and that way it's a quid pro quo... You create interesting content, draw people to the platforms and we benefit by selling advertising.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
However, when these companies started listing they had to start reporting to people like investment analysts and shareholders, he continues.
"And since then it's become increasingly opaque around how to use these platforms to tell the world that you exist, and to find customers."
If you're punting a product, the problem today is that there will be "a million" different iterations of it or substitutes for it he warns.
Most likely, your customer doesn't even need it. If you're going to talk about features and what the product can and can't do, I think you're already at a dead end.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
The next option is to sell a solution to a problem, which Phitidis describes as "quite a big step in evolution".
However, this approach of enumerating all the benefits your potential customer can enjoy, is increasingly also not working.
The only thing you're left with is to try and figure out how to have a proper conversation with someone in front of you that isn't bottled and scripted, in order for them to build significant or at least enough trust and engagement and resonance with you... for you to be able to land very carefully what you do, how you do it and why it matters to them.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
If you don't have the relationship before you begin selling, nowadays it makes the cost of selling unaffordable to most small businesses he cautions.
This idea that you can be everything to anyone is a non-starter. You've got to target and narrow, narrow, narrow your audience with a view to decide that you're going to become expert at addressing this very narrow audience, but one that's big enough to build a meaningful business.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
Scroll up to listen to Phitidis' detailed advice on how to secure the deal
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120730075_african-american-black-professional-business-man-hr-recruiter-consultant-extending-hand-at-camera-fo.html?vti=lh19m56nriivw9e35b-1-21
More from Business
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.Read More
[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?
Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.Read More
Office vacancy levels soar in post-covid world
As our economy continues to struggle, office vacancies in Johannesburg are particularly high.Read More
The world needs many more offshore wind turbines, but where will they all go?
Study suggests that the huge expansion of offshore wind farms required to meet net zero targets may be achievable.Read More
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
More from Lifestyle
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience
The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series.Read More
[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?
Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.Read More
[Review] Tecno Spark 10c has outstanding build quality and affordability
A low cost phone that gets the job done.Read More
Iconic Fiat 600 comes back as an electric vehicle
La Dolce Vita is going electric with the Fiat 600e.Read More
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport."Read More
Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO
World Wide Worx founder and CEO Arthur Goldstuck discusses how social media platforms and their users are doing this year.Read More
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter
Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter.Read More
Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler
Deliberately or unintentionally lying to your insurer is never a good idea, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
More from Opinion
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are
It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist
Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’
Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa.Read More
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel
The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.Read More
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.Read More
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study
The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average.Read More
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection.Read More